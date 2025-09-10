Tuned Ranger Raptor Rages To An 11.2-Second Quarter-Mile

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong September 10, 2025

Just when you thought you knew what the latest Ford Ranger Raptor was about, the team at ZFG Racing comes along and blows the doors off the whole platform. The shop staked a claim to a quarter-mile micro record, and the stats are absolutely insane. We’re talking about a mid-size truck that can run with performance cars and demonstrates the massive potential of the 3.0-liter V6.Tuned Ranger RaptorForget the stock 405 horsepower. ZFG strapped their 2024 model to the dyno, and it cranked out a massive 672.92 horsepower and 673.13 lb-ft of torque. That’s a gain of almost 270 horsepower from the twin-turbo engine. The insane numbers prove that the new engine was a monster just waiting for someone to uncork it, and it looks like ZFG Racing has found the perfect recipe to do just that now that tuning is available for modern Fords.Tuned Ranger RaptorThat power isn’t just for show, either. ZFG backed it up with a Dragy slip that’s hard to believe until you see it. The truck launched from 0-60 mph in a neck-snapping 3.24 seconds and ripped through the quarter-mile in 11.24 seconds at over 120 mph. With a 1.72-second 60-foot time, this truck gets out of the hole with serious violence. Tuned Ranger RaptorSo, for every new Ranger Raptor owner wondering what the ceiling is for their truck, ZFG Racing just raised the bar to a whole new level. They’ve built a truck that’s not just fast for a truck. It’s just plain fast, period. This build proves the latest performance Ranger isn’t just an off-road machine; it’s a hauler that can hunt down sports cars.

