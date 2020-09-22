Video: AnzoUSA’s S197 Mustang Headlights Offer an Instant Facelift

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff September 22, 2020

The 2005-2009 Mustang body style is a modern classic, but with its 20th birthday quickly approaching, most early S197s could use a facelift. If you’ve been looking at the Mustang parked out in your driveway and scratching your head at what easy, DIY-friendly change you can make to freshen it up, you’re in the right place. AnzoUSA’s Black Crystal Halo Headlights for the 2005-2009 Mustang are easy to install, and instantly boost any S197’s appearance. We followed along in the video above as our friends at AnzoUSA installed these fresh headlights. You’ve got to see this transformation!

Like the F-150 headlights we talked about here, the AnzoUSA headlights being installed in this video are a first-to-aftermarket D.O.T. compliant and 100% street legal flashback LED headlight. They feature bright amber sequential LED turn signals and bright white LED running lights, and utilize high-power SMD LEDs in both the white and amber functions. AnzoUSA has equipped the headlights with internal constant-current and a waterproof inductive driver.

As with most AnzoUSA headlight installations, this one is relatively simple, and requires only basic hand tools that you probably already have laying around your garage: a socket wrench, extension, metric sockets, Philips head screwdriver, panel clip tool, and painter’s tape. You can watch the total installation in the video above, but here is a basic rundown of the process. For ease of access, consider jacking up your Mustang before beginning.

Start by disconnecting the battery and removing the three push fasteners on each side of the radiator support cover panel to disconnect the panel from the engine bay. Each fender shroud will then need to be removed by unscrewing the three screws and push pins holding it in place. Of course, the front tires will need to be removed before this step can be completed.

The daytime running lights and turn signal bulbs can be removed by twisting them. Then, two nuts and one top screw near the headlight are removed on each side to separate the bumper from the fender. The bumper is removed by pulling straight out, and it can be set aside for re-installation later.

The 10mm screw and push pin on top of each headlight can then be removed, as well as both screws on the bottom of each headlight. The headlight housing can then be pulled forward and out of the car before disconnecting the bulb harness.

Locate the driving light harness and expose the wiring before pairing the stock wiring to the red and black wires of the new assembly’s harness (red/power wire to driving light power wire and black/ground wire to driving light ground wire).

Find a secure location to place the wire ballast, and then plug the harness into the new lights before installing them into the factory location. Work backwards to be sure that all screws and pins are reinstalled on each side. Don’t forgot to plug in the daytime running lights and turn signals! The factory owner’s manual will let you know how best to aim the new headlights.

Do you think your S197 could benefit from this simple headlight installation? Let us know in the comments below!

Article Sources

Anzo USA
https://www.anzousa.com
(909) 590-8618

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

