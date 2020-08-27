It’s crazy to think that mid-2000s vehicles are rapidly sneaking up on their 20th birthday already. It seems like just yesterday that we were welcoming the S197 Mustang into the herd, or checking out the latest 2004 F-150 body style. But as with all things, time can take a toll on the appearance (and styling) of our beloved vehicles. Something as similar as a headlight upgrade can completely change the front of your F-150 and make it look brand new. We followed along as our friends at AnzoUSA installed a set of projector headlights on a 2004-2008 F-150.

AnzoUSA’s headlights are a first-to-aftermarket D.O.T. compliant and 100% street legal flashback LED headlight. They feature bright amber sequential LED turn signals and bright white LED running lights, and utilize high-power SMD LEDs in both the white and amber functions. AnzoUSA has equipped the headlights with internal constant-current and a waterproof inductive driver.

Don’t forget to watch the video above for all of the details on installation. It’s pretty simple, and takes only between one and two hours! There are several tools needed, including a ratchet, Philips head screwdriver, 10mm socket, 7mm socket, wire cutters, pliers, and a panel popper tool. After disconnecting the battery, remove the plastic pin from the top of the headlight using the screwdriver. Removing the grille shroud will unveil two 10mm bolts on the side of the headlight, and one on top, which will all need to be removed.

The headlight can then be slid out and all three harnesses can be disconnected. Then install the fresh AnzoUSA headlight by first splicing the black ground wire to the black wire, and the green power wire to the green wire on the two-wire parking light harness. Then plug in the factory connections, and bolt the new headlight into place. Repeat these simple steps on the opposite side, and reinstall the factory parts. The factory owner’s manual will let you know how best to aim the new headlights — an important final step!

What do you think about the final look of this easy upgrade? Let us know in the comments below!