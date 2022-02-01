Video: Vintage Mustang Shootout With Glenn Everitt

There is no wrong way to go with this pair. A lightweight 1965 Mustang sporting a 289 cubic inch engine that revs to 8,000 rpms or a heavier, yet more powerful, 1969 Mustang with a 351 cubic inch Windsor making north of 600 horsepower at the rear wheels. In this spectacular comparison, YouTube personality Glenn Everitt takes these Group N Touring Cars around Australia’s Winton Motor Raceway and gives them both plenty of stick.

They’re both “taily,” as Everitt puts it. The 1965 and 1969 Mustangs have the same 108″ wheelbase, but the 1969 Mustang has another 100 horsepower on the older sibling. However, the rise in horsepower didn’t affect the 1969 as its clearly the more stable of the two. It’s heavier than the the 1965, and perhaps the abundance of torque, which encourages Everitt to roll on the throttle more gradually, is what helps the machine seem slightly better planted. In reality, it’s probably the wider track which makes it a little more manageable.

The 1965 is the lighter, nimbler, and more lively of the two. While the 1965 Mustang is running on radial tires, it provides Everitt with a little more reassurance and predictability. The torque spread from its high revving 289 engine is better suited to the road course. The powerband is still reasonably broad, but it’s evident that the top-end is where this little engine thrives and its 500 horsepower, though sufficient for road course purposes, aren’t constantly challenging the driven wheels.

There aren’t any lap times presented here, but that’s not the important thing; tracking these two would be just as fun without a stopwatch involved. That’s the fun of driving a car when its engine vastly overpowers the grip available.