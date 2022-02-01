Video: Vintage Mustang Shootout With Glenn Everitt

By Tommy Parry February 01, 2022

There is no wrong way to go with this pair. A lightweight 1965 Mustang sporting a 289 cubic inch engine that revs to 8,000 rpms or a heavier, yet more powerful, 1969 Mustang with a 351 cubic inch Windsor making north of 600 horsepower at the rear wheels. In this spectacular comparison, YouTube personality Glenn Everitt takes these Group N Touring Cars around Australia’s Winton Motor Raceway and gives them both plenty of stick.

Everitt

The sleek 1965 has reduced weight, better tires, and a more linear power delivery as its main assets.

They’re both “taily,” as Everitt puts it. The 1965 and 1969 Mustangs have the same 108″ wheelbase, but the 1969 Mustang has  another 100 horsepower on the older sibling. However, the rise in horsepower didn’t affect the 1969 as its clearly the more stable of the two. It’s heavier than the the 1965, and perhaps the abundance of torque, which encourages Everitt to roll on the throttle more gradually, is what helps the machine seem slightly better planted. In reality, it’s probably the wider track which makes it a little more manageable.

The big bruiser has no trouble spinning its tires in third and fourth gear—even while traveling in a straight line.

The 1965 is the lighter, nimbler, and more lively of the two. While the 1965 Mustang is running on radial tires, it provides Everitt with a little more reassurance and predictability. The torque spread from its high revving 289 engine is better suited to the road course. The powerband is still reasonably broad, but it’s evident that the top-end is where this little engine thrives and its 500 horsepower, though sufficient for road course purposes, aren’t constantly challenging the driven wheels.

There aren’t any lap times presented here, but that’s not the important thing; tracking these two would be just as fun without a stopwatch involved. That’s the fun of driving a car when its engine vastly overpowers the grip available.

 

 

About the author

Tommy Parry

Tommy Parry has been racing and writing about racing cars for the past seven years. As an automotive enthusiast from a young age, he worked jobs revolving around cars throughout high school, and tried his hand on the race track on his 20th birthday. After winning his first outdoor kart race, Tommy began working as an apprentice mechanic to amateur racers in the Bay Area to sharpen his mechanical understanding. He has worked as a track day instructor and automotive writer since 2012, and continues to race karts, formula cars, sedans, and rally cars in the San Francisco region.
Read My Articles
 

