If you own a Mustang GT, you know the feeling: there’s always room for more horsepower, even if you’re already supercharged. VMP Performance just showed what their newest Gen 6 3.0-liter Stage 3 supercharger kit can do, swapping it onto a customer’s 2018 Mustang GT that previously ran a Roush TVS blower. JD Whitman of VMP Performance mentioned the Mustang first laid down “a little bit over 660 horsepower” with the old Roush 2650 setup. That’s a solid number, but as he put it, “It’s never enough.” He then walked through some cool tech in the latest VMP Gen 6 supercharger kit, which adapts features from their 2024-plus Mustang system for the 2015-2023 models.

The heart of the blower is Whipple’s latest Gen 6 rotor set. JD pointed out these are super efficient and take less power to drive “…the less horsepower it costs to spin the blower, the more horsepower makes it out to the rear wheels.”

The intercooler design is a big step up, too. JD explained that, unlike the smaller unit previously on this car, the VMP Gen 6 offers a big advantage. “The whole lid is an intercooler… (which) makes a big big difference” in keeping intake air temperatures down for consistent power. After VMP’s team completed the installation, Scott’s Mustang went back on the dyno. The new Gen 6 kit was delivered impressively.

As JD explained, “With the VMP Gen 6 3.0-liter Stage 3 kit, this car made 760 rear-wheel horsepower. That’s an impressive number and a 98-horsepower gain over its previous configuration.” He emphasized that the advanced features of the kit “add up to make for a really efficient, really fun, really reliable car to drive.” VMP’s new Gen 6 kit woke up Scott’s 2018 Mustang GT, tacking on nearly 100 extra horsepower at the wheels. That’s a serious jump in power from an already capable setup. What do you think about this VMP Performance build and the kind of numbers they got from the Gen 6 Stage 3 Supercharger Kit upgrade on this 2018 Mustang GT?