You Can Own This Rare Shelby GT500 Code Red, But For A Price

If you’ve ever wanted to own one of the rarest pieces of Shelby history, your time has come. Bust out the checkbook! At $450,000, this 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red – CSM#22CR0007 and one of 30 built – is currently for sale by its builder, Fathouse Performance. For those of you who aren’t aware of the lore that is Code Red, this isn’t your typical Mustang.

Built on the high-performance 2020-2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 platform, the team at Fathouse Performance completely transformed Ford’s halo Mustang into a fire-breathing, 1,300-horsepower twin-turbo beast. Designed to be the pinnacle of Shelby Mustang performance, the team at Fathouse Performance worked closely with Shelby American to ensure that goal was met. Don’t just take our word for it – watch the Shelby GT500 Code Red decimate the quarter mile in 8.59 seconds at 161 MPH in the video above.

Embodying Carrol Shelby’s original spirit, Code Red serves as a prime illustration of American grit and ingenuity. “We’re based in America, and I’ve personally been manufacturing parts in America since I was a kid,” Ben Stoner, Owner/Vice President at Fathouse Performance, shared. “We make all our parts here. We’re Americans, we’re proud to be American, and we want to keep as much of the car built in-house as we can. Supporting American workers, creating more jobs in America – that’s all wrapped into the Shelby history,”

Want to check out this Code Red in-person? Head on over to the Carlisle Ford Nationals this weekend at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. This Code Red will be on display center stage all weekend from June 6-8.