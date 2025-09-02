You Could Win A Predator-Swapped Calypso Fox Coupe For $5

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 02, 2025

Few cars stop Fox Mustang fans in their tracks like a clean Calypso coupe. Pair that eye-catching color with a modern powerplant, and you’ve got the recipe for a late-model Mustang dream machine. That’s exactly what Motion Raceworks is offering with its latest giveaway. The shop’s 1993 Mustang LX coupe development mule is now officially up for grabs.

Originally a Gen 1 Coyote swap project, this Bright Calypso coupe served as a rolling test bed for some of the company’s performance offerings. Under the hood once sat a Ford 5.0-liter Coyote backed by a TREMEC Magnum six-speed, paired with supporting upgrades like a McLeod RST clutch, an aluminum driveshaft, and Motion’s own Two-Stage Catch Can.

Motion Raceworks Predator-Swappe Calypso Fox Coupe Giveaway

Have you ever dreamed of owning a Calypso Fox Mustang coupe? If you have, your dream undoubtedly sported a black interior and a manual transmission in the tunnel. However, you probably never imagined one that was powered by a Predator engine from a Shelby GT500. (Photo Credit: Motion Raceworks)

Fuel delivery comes courtesy of a factory tank fitted with a Hellcat pump, Fluidworks regulator, and filter system. Out back, the 8.8 is fortified with Quick Performance axles, Ford Performance Parts 3.31 gears, and an EATON TruTrac posi. Maximum Motorsports suspension pieces and a Team Z K-member round out the chassis upgrades.

Stopping power is handled by Motion’s new TBM XS3 brake system on all four corners. Those binders sit behind 17-inch chrome Pony R replicas wrapped in Nitto tires, maintaining the period-correct look while delivering modern grip. Inside, the car sports the coveted black interior, updated Dakota Digital RTX gauges, and hydroboost-assisted brakes that make room for the modern engine.

Super Swap

While the Coyote/six-speed combination makes for a fantastic cruiser, Motion Raceworks founder Doug Cook recently revealed that the car is being elevated further by moving to the potent, boosted powerplant that propelled the vaunted 2020-2022 Shelby GT500s.

“In case you missed it, our Coyote swap Fox-body is getting a 760-horsepower 5.2 Predator swap… Cook said. “It only made sense that since we had to fix the clutch, we’re adding another 350 to 400 more horsepower.”

Motion Raceworks Predator-Swappe Calypso Fox Coupe Giveaway

Your dream to own this insanely cool, 5.2-swapped Fox can come true, as every $5 you spend at Motion Raceworks or TBM Brakes through October 5, 2025, earns an entry to win this dream machine.

The result is a sick Fox with a classic-cool color, a modern powertrain, and a host of carefully curated performance upgrades. Motion Raceworks put plenty of miles on the coupe for R&D duty across Florida, proving it as much more than a trailer queen.

If you’ve ever dreamed of rolling into a cruise night in a Bright Calypso Green stunner packing Predator power under the hood, this might be your shot. One lucky enthusiast will drive it home along with $5,000 cash. Every $5 spent at Motion Raceworks or TBM Brakes automatically earns one entry into the giveaway. The promotion runs through October 5, 2025.

Article Sources

Motion Raceworks
https://www.motionraceworks.com/
(563) 345-7223

More Sources

Eaton Corp.
https://www.eaton.com/us/en-us.html
(877) 386-2773
Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Maximum Motorsports
https://www.maximummotorsports.com
(888) 378-8830
McLeod Racing
https://www.mcleodracing.com
(714) 630-2764
Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223
TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500
TBM Brakes
https://www.tbmbrakes.com
(805) 987-7867
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

You Could Win A Predator-Swapped Calypso Fox Coupe For $5

News

You Could Win A Predator-Swapped Calypso Fox Coupe For $5

Kick-Off Party At The Boathouse Launches Mustang Week 2025 In Style

Event Coverage

Kick-Off Party At The Boathouse Launches Mustang Week 2025 In Style

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading