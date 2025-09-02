You Could Win A Predator-Swapped Calypso Fox Coupe For $5

Few cars stop Fox Mustang fans in their tracks like a clean Calypso coupe. Pair that eye-catching color with a modern powerplant, and you’ve got the recipe for a late-model Mustang dream machine. That’s exactly what Motion Raceworks is offering with its latest giveaway. The shop’s 1993 Mustang LX coupe development mule is now officially up for grabs.

Originally a Gen 1 Coyote swap project, this Bright Calypso coupe served as a rolling test bed for some of the company’s performance offerings. Under the hood once sat a Ford 5.0-liter Coyote backed by a TREMEC Magnum six-speed, paired with supporting upgrades like a McLeod RST clutch, an aluminum driveshaft, and Motion’s own Two-Stage Catch Can.

Fuel delivery comes courtesy of a factory tank fitted with a Hellcat pump, Fluidworks regulator, and filter system. Out back, the 8.8 is fortified with Quick Performance axles, Ford Performance Parts 3.31 gears, and an EATON TruTrac posi. Maximum Motorsports suspension pieces and a Team Z K-member round out the chassis upgrades.

Stopping power is handled by Motion’s new TBM XS3 brake system on all four corners. Those binders sit behind 17-inch chrome Pony R replicas wrapped in Nitto tires, maintaining the period-correct look while delivering modern grip. Inside, the car sports the coveted black interior, updated Dakota Digital RTX gauges, and hydroboost-assisted brakes that make room for the modern engine.

Super Swap

While the Coyote/six-speed combination makes for a fantastic cruiser, Motion Raceworks founder Doug Cook recently revealed that the car is being elevated further by moving to the potent, boosted powerplant that propelled the vaunted 2020-2022 Shelby GT500s.

“In case you missed it, our Coyote swap Fox-body is getting a 760-horsepower 5.2 Predator swap… Cook said. “It only made sense that since we had to fix the clutch, we’re adding another 350 to 400 more horsepower.”

The result is a sick Fox with a classic-cool color, a modern powertrain, and a host of carefully curated performance upgrades. Motion Raceworks put plenty of miles on the coupe for R&D duty across Florida, proving it as much more than a trailer queen.

If you’ve ever dreamed of rolling into a cruise night in a Bright Calypso Green stunner packing Predator power under the hood, this might be your shot. One lucky enthusiast will drive it home along with $5,000 cash. Every $5 spent at Motion Raceworks or TBM Brakes automatically earns one entry into the giveaway. The promotion runs through October 5, 2025.