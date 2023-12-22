YouTube Channel Brings F-100 Back To Life

The Ford F-100 market has witnessed a surge in the revival of classic trucks from decades past. Despite many of these vehicles often showing signs of wear and weakness due to years of rust from being left in the elements, their potential spans from classic cruisers to high-performance platforms. While the cost of these builds varies widely, the appeal lies in the fact that much of the labor can be undertaken by individuals with or without a major mechanical skill set, making it an enticing prospect for nearly any gearhead. A YouTube channel by the name of Turnin Rust recently found themself in this scenario with a 1965 F-100.

Pulled From The Grave

The truck was found just off the roadside, concealed beneath layers of dirt and surrounded by trees and debris. The team worked diligently with jacks and shovels to extract the truck from its resting place, harboring the optimistic goal of restoring it to roadworthy condition. Once successfully removed from its burial ground, the truck was loaded onto a flatbed and transported back to the shop for a comprehensive diagnosis.

Back in the service yard, the team attempted to turn over the classic engine. Unfortunately, water had entered the intake, necessitating a full rebuild of the engine. Undeterred, the crew persevered and successfully rebuilt the engine, reinstalling it into the engine bay of the 1965 F-100.

Their challenges persisted even after successfully reinstalling the running engine. The frame displayed pervasive rust, necessitating the fitting of a new one to ensure a reasonable level of safety. They acquired a short bed frame and meticulously transferred everything over to complete the necessary replacement.

Transformation To Be Continued…

Although the truck has been rescued and undergone a new engine build with a replacement frame, there is still significant progress to be made. Nevertheless, we’re eagerly anticipating following the transformation of this once-forgotten truck into something dreams are made of.





