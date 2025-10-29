Detailed Video Offers Insight For Your Fox Godzilla Swap

The idea of stuffing a massive 7.3-liter truck engine into a lightweight Fox Mustang is the kind of wild project that gets enthusiasts talking. Chris Savard at The Infamous Project is turning that idea into reality, documenting the ambitious Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla engine installation (and TREMEC transmission) into a clean 1993 Calypso Green notchback. His video breaks down the important steps and shares some hard-earned tips for anyone thinking about tackling this popular swap. Before the giant V8 could meet the car, Savard focused on the technical details. With the engine already mounted to a Team Z K-member, an important step was making sure that the six-speed manual transmission would align perfectly.

He explained the process and said, “I just got to finish out indexing the bellhousing to make sure that everything is straight and true so we don’t get any wear on the input shaft and bearings.” This careful prep work prevents future driveline issues.

With the prep done, the team used a common method for these large-scale swaps. Instead of lowering the engine in from above, they positioned the entire engine and K-member assembly on a dolly and carefully lowered the car’s body down onto it. Savard described the method and said, “We’ll actually roll the motor and the K member from underneath the car.” Once bolted in, the results showed how well-thought-out the parts combination is. The Holley low-ram intake is what makes everything fit, sitting incredibly low in the bay. Savard highlighted this major benefit and said, “And this will fit underneath a factory hood, believe it or not.” He also shared important tips, like the need for a specific F-series truck harness and a warning that “not all 10R80s are the same.” These details are invaluable for anyone planning a 7.3-liter Godzilla installation.

The project shows how the right parts and careful planning can make a massive swap manageable. The process demonstrates that a successful Ford 7.3-liter Godzilla installation isn’t just about making it fit; it’s about getting the small details right to ensure the car runs reliably down the road.