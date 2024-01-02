Wandering through the far east side of Williamson County in central Texas reveals an area marked by properties enclosed with iron rod fencing or barbed wire. The countryside is dotted with ranches, small communities, making it an ideal location to build on expansive land with a separate garage — a gearheads dream come true as it has the potential to become a haven for storing an impressive amount of cars. Fortunately for enthusiasts, Chris Savard, recognized by his Instagram handle, The Infamous Project, turned this vision into reality. Disguised as a charming rural residence with a substantial garage, it serves as a tribute to one of Canada’s premier Mustang aftermarket parts manufacturers, DECH.

Canadian Transplant

While Americans, myself included, may sometimes assume that we are the exclusive pioneers of hot rodding and the sole creators of cool cars, Canada has harbored the same ambition and spirit for years. Despite having a significantly shorter season to enjoy their cars, Canadians have made their mark. Roaming the streets during the summer months of the early ’90s, one was consistently reminded by windshield banners that DECH was the household name for Canadians seeking the ultimate in Fox Body Mustang performance.

Young Chris Savard’s eyes witnessed DECH’s immense popularity during its peak. Once he laid eyes on these modified cars, complete with the distinctive windshield banner, he became captivated and fixated on the idea of owning one and customizing it, just as he had observed in earlier years. Despite his father being a Corvette enthusiast, the younger Savard was firmly set on acquiring a 5.0 from that point onward.

So, how does a man so entrenched in a small Canadian company end up in Texas? Well in Savard’s words, “I don’t like the cold.” We can’t blame him either!



The Stable

When I arrived at Savard’s property, he was outside the garage, washing yet another one of his vehicles. His demeanor is calm, exuding a persona that makes you feel like you’re visiting a friend. Once the camera gear was set up, and his driveway cleared, he warmly invited us into the stable. Inside, we were greeted by an impressive array of Fox Body Mustangs, including two original DECH cars, a Kenne Bell supercharged Saleen, a build inspired by the Menace 2 Society movie car, and, of course, the TIP DECH coupe.

While Savard and I engaged in banter about our favorite Mustangs and his personal collection, the question arose about his favorite among his current lineup. After thoughtful reflection on each one, he settled on a top three. The trio consists of the TIP DECH Coupe, paying homage to DECH with his personal twist, the original DECH car, which was actually sold through a dealership as new in Canada, and finally, the Stalker Vert. Each car exudes its unique vibes, embracing the diverse builds seen in the early ’90s.

The Church

If there ever was a shrine that celebrated the design aesthetics of the Fox Body Mustang and encapsulated the nostalgic vibes of the ’90s, then Savard’s place would be the church. The garage is adorned with pieces of DECH history, Fox Body memorabilia, and ongoing work to restore these now classic cars to roadworthy status. For that, we’re glad he moved to Texas!

For more insights into Savard’s collection, be sure to check out the attached video and don’t forget to subscribe, as we’ll continue to bring quality video content to our YouTube channel.