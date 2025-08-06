Does A Ported Manifold Add Power To A Tuned Dark Horse?

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong August 06, 2025

Ford Mustang Dark Horse on a Dyno

While the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse is already a potent machine with 500 flywheel horsepower from the factory, gearheads like Jacob Michael (ItalianStallion410 on YouTube) suspected it had more power to give. With tuning now unlocked for the S650 platform, they bolted on a ported manifold from 1320 Junkie Performance to see if the Coyote V8 could breathe even better. The results, as they found out on the dyno at Revolution Automotive, were genuinely surprising.

The day began by establishing a baseline number for the already modified Dark Horse, which features long-tube headers. In sweltering 103-degree Fahrenheit heat, the car laid down a respectable 497 rear-wheel horsepower on the shop’s in-house Dynojet chassis dynamometer.

With no other changes, the team at Revolution Automotive swapped the stock intake for the 1320 Junkie Performance ported version. With no tuning adjustments whatsoever, the immediate outcome was impressive.“So, with no tuning adjustments, just throwing the ported manifold like I told you guys today, the baseline was 497, and that just made 504.95, almost 505 right there,” Michael exclaimed. This represented an instant gain of roughly eight horsepower at the wheels from a simple hardware change.Ported Manifold from 1320

This wasn’t the first time the team had experimented with this particular modification. Michael recalled, “If you guys have been following the channel for a very, very long time, you guys remember about a year ago, we actually put the same exact manifold on the car, and it picked up no power with the stock factory 93 tune in it.”

Unlocked Potential

This earlier experience underscored the importance of the now-unlocked tuning potential of the Dark Horse. With the restrictive factory tune out of the way, the owner could finally realize the benefits of the improved airflow from the ported manifold.

The initial success with the ported manifold is just the beginning for this Dark Horse build. The team at ItalianStallion410 has more modifications planned, including lightweight pulleys and an aftermarket intake system, with the ultimate goal of adding another 16 ponies to the tally.

“I want to see 520 to the rear wheels,” Michael enthusiastically stated. “I’ll be super happy with that.”

With tuning now in play, this Dark Horse is poised to become an even more formidable machine on the street and strip. You can also watch their previous tests on this ride by clicking here.

More Sources

Dynojet Research
https://www.dynojet.com
(702) 399-1423

More Stories

Does A Ported Manifold Add Power To A Tuned Dark Horse?

Engine

Does A Ported Manifold Add Power To A Tuned Dark Horse?

How Vaughn Gittin Jr. Spec’d His New Ford Mustang GTD

News

How Vaughn Gittin Jr. Spec’d His New Ford Mustang GTD

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading