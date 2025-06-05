SPE’s F1 X-Pipe Delivers An Exotic Dark Horse Exhaust Tone

The sound of a Ford Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is iconic, but for some enthusiasts, there’s always room to refine that classic rumble into something more unique. SPE Motorsport recently took viewers along for a development ride in its Dark Horse build series, showcasing a new X-pipe designed to completely transform the Mustang’s robust exhaust note. “So, this X-pipe was designed on a few different ideas…” Dan Synder, of SPE Motorsport, explained. “What we wanted to do was change the tone of the newer Mustangs.” In his opinion, these later-model Mustangs have a truck tone to them, and they don’t really sound like they have a crossover pipe from the factory.

The installation process on the SPE Dark Horse project involved cutting the factory mid-pipe section. Synder carefully demonstrated how to measure and mark for the cuts, advising caution due to the nearby fuel tank and driveshaft.

After removing the stock resonator assembly, the new SPE X-pipe section, crafted from 304 stainless steel, bolts in using factory front clamps and SPE-supplied rear wrap clamps. Throughout the installation, SPE emphasized proper alignment, especially for the exhaust tips.

Once installed, the moment of truth arrived. Upon starting the Dark Horse, the change was immediately apparent. He later confirmed that the design “hit the nail on the head as far as what we were going for.”

Synder calls SPE’s new creation the F1 X-pipe. As Synder stated, “Anybody knows the F1 race cars have a higher pitch. That’s where we’re going with it.”

SPE Motorsport’s F1 X-pipe certainly changed the tune of the shop’s Dark Horse Mustang, aiming for that higher-pitched, more exotic note. It’s always interesting to see how different exhaust configurations can so dramatically alter the 5.0-liter V8’s voice.