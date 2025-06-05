SPE’s F1 X-Pipe Delivers An Exotic Dark Horse Exhaust Tone

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 05, 2025

The sound of a Ford Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is iconic, but for some enthusiasts, there’s always room to refine that classic rumble into something more unique. SPE Motorsport recently took viewers along for a development ride in its Dark Horse build series, showcasing a new X-pipe designed to completely transform the Mustang’s robust exhaust note.Dan Synder of SPE Motorsport Showcasing Their X-Pipe“So, this X-pipe was designed on a few different ideas…” Dan Synder, of SPE Motorsport, explained. “What we wanted to do was change the tone of the newer Mustangs.” In his opinion, these later-model Mustangs have a truck tone to them, and they don’t really sound like they have a crossover pipe from the factory.

The installation process on the SPE Dark Horse project involved cutting the factory mid-pipe section. Synder carefully demonstrated how to measure and mark for the cuts, advising caution due to the nearby fuel tank and driveshaft.

After removing the stock resonator assembly, the new SPE X-pipe section, crafted from 304 stainless steel, bolts in using factory front clamps and SPE-supplied rear wrap clamps. Throughout the installation, SPE emphasized proper alignment, especially for the exhaust tips.

Once installed, the moment of truth arrived. Upon starting the Dark Horse, the change was immediately apparent. He later confirmed that the design “hit the nail on the head as far as what we were going for.”

Synder calls SPE’s new creation the F1 X-pipe. As Synder stated, “Anybody knows the F1 race cars have a higher pitch. That’s where we’re going with it.”

Back View of a Dark Horse MustangSPE Motorsport’s F1 X-pipe certainly changed the tune of the shop’s Dark Horse Mustang, aiming for that higher-pitched, more exotic note. It’s always interesting to see how different exhaust configurations can so dramatically alter the 5.0-liter V8’s voice.

 

Article Sources

SPE Motorsport
https://www.spemotorsport.com/
724-520-4773

More Stories

SPE’s F1 X-Pipe Delivers An Exotic Dark Horse Exhaust Tone

Exhaust

SPE’s F1 X-Pipe Delivers An Exotic Dark Horse Exhaust Tone

You Can Own This Rare Shelby GT500 Code Red, But For A Price

News

You Can Own This Rare Shelby GT500 Code Red, But For A Price

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading