SPE Motorsport Installs New S650 Mustang Vent Gauge Mount

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong May 21, 2025

If you’ve got a new 2024-and-up Ford Mustang and need to add gauges – especially a boost gauge for that supercharger or turbo kit – you know finding a clean spot is tough in that modern interior. SPE Motorsport dropped a YouTube video showing off its new solution: a slick gauge mount that neatly replaces one of the factory Air Conditioning vents.

Dan from SPE Motorsport explained why they built it. While wrenching on SPE’s own S650 project car, they found existing options lacking. “…We needed a boost gauge and there was nothing [clean on the market],” Dan said.

SPE Mount Gauge for 2024+ Mustangs

So, as Dan said, “…We wanted to come out with something nice for you guys,” leading them to design their own injection-molded ABS housing.

Designing a mount for the S650’s more squared-off vents proved challenging. “It was a pain to do,” Dan admitted, speaking of the S650’s vents compared to older round styles because his team had to engineer it to work perfectly with the factory ducting.

He also mentioned that different gauge brands “vary a lot in size,” even if they’re all nominally 2-1/16 inch, and recommended using electrical tape for a snug fit if needed.

SPE’s video walks viewers through the installation. Regarding the process, Dan noted, “It’s not super hard.” The trickiest part involves getting to a single hidden screw that holds the vent trim piece, which sits inconveniently behind the main LCD screen. This means the screen assembly must temporarily come loose to allow access. Once that’s done, the factory vent unclips, and the gauge mount snaps right into place, providing a notch for clean wire routing.SPE Mount Gauge for 2024+ MustangsSPE Motorsport’s video gives S650 owners a good look at what it takes to install its vent gauge mount, a process that results in a sanitary, almost factory-looking setup. If you’re boosting your 2024-and-newer Mustang and need a tidy spot for that essential gauge without messing up the car’s modern dashboard aesthetic, this solution from SPE offers a well-thought-out option.

