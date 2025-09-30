1,000+HP Twin-Turbo 427 Windsor Triumphs In Dyno Competition

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong September 30, 2025

The roar of high-horsepower Fords filled the air at Ford Takeover 2025, but one car screamed louder than the rest. The star of the show was a twin-turbo 427 Windsor putting down a massive number to win the Mo’s Speed Shop Dyno Shootout. The event saw a huge variety of muscle hit the rollers, from classic 302s to modern supercharged Coyotes, but it was a well-built Windsor that ultimately stole the show.

The competition was stiff all day, with owners bringing their best to prove their power. The dyno saw everything from a full-bolt-on 5.0 Coyote making over 500 horsepower to a completely stock Gen 3 Coyote laying down its factory numbers.

Supercharged builds were common, with David Edwards’ ’charged Coyote and Michael Bird Burgerer’s 427 with a YSI blower both making impressive pulls. Each car that rolled up was a different flavor of Ford performance, making the competition exciting and unpredictable.

When it came time for the awards, the crowd celebrated two deserving champions. In the naturally aspirated class, Kevin McKinney’s ported-head 302 took the win. The car’s owners shared that after a heart attack last year, one of his goals was to come back and win the contest, making his victory especially meaningful. For his efforts, he scored a new set of wheels from LMR.

But the number everyone was waiting for came from the power adder class. Danny Hardt‘s twin-turbo 427 Windsor spun the rollers to an incredible 1,068 horsepower, easily securing the overall win and another set of prize wheels.

The winning car, which the announcer called super spicy, was a great reminder that the old-school Windsor is far from dead. Today, there are a lot of modern engine swaps, and this build showed what a classic block can do with smart parts and a ton of boost. It had the sound, the power, and the tune-up to walk away as the clear winner of the day compared to the other builds at the event.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dan Hardt (@foxbuilder)

 

