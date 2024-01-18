During the Ford Stampede, the motor company underscored its dedication to putting the latest seventh-generation Mustang on the track. While Ford has consistently shown interest in promoting its products through racing, enthusiasts and privateer teams have recently taken the lead. However, this time was different. Ford outlined plans for its S650 Mustang to compete in various racing categories, including GT3, GT4, IMSA-backed Dark Horse R series, and even drag racing. Now, those proclamations are materializing, and at the first-ever Ford Performance season launch, enthusiasts were treated to a range of new race cars from the beloved Blue Oval. Here are some of our favorite takeaways from the event.

Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car

For many, drag racing was their first introduction to motorsports. The straight-line raceway can showcase some wild rides, but none compare to what one might find at an NHRA event, with Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars delivering maximum excitement for their fanbase. Now, Ford fans have a reason to celebrate as the Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car is being piloted by Bob Tasca III. Tasca is commemorating an impressive 2023 season, and we hope that 2024 brings similar success.

Mustang GT3 Program Grows

The Mustang GT3 program is starting to grow with Proton Competition customer racing Mustang GT3. While two cars will be identical livery, one will be racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship (No. 55) and the other in the FIA World Endurance Championship (No. 77), and a third car (No. 88) sporting a more sinister appearance will join the No. 77 car on track.

The GT3 based on the IMSA Series will make its debut at Daytona International Speedway, while the first FIA World Endurance Championship GT3 will premiere at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Proton Competition is not the sole contender in the Mustang GT3 lineup hitting the track; Dinamic GT introduces another livery with two cars (No. 54 and 55). These cars will focus their efforts on the SRO’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS.

SuperVan Attacks Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak has long been America’s most thrilling open road racing event, combining high performance with high altitude. The steep drop-offs of the mountain range in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer a breathtaking view and an even more formidable proving ground for motorsport enthusiasts looking to leave their mark on the hill.

Although the Ford team broke into 8-minute territory last year, there’s a hope to get even closer to the overall record. It’s a challenging task, but given Ford’s commitment to performance EV, as evident in their collaboration with the Red Bull F1 team for battery technology, nothing seems beyond the realm of possibility.



F-150 Lightning Switches Gear And Heads Off-Road

Once again, Ford has partnered with RTR Vehicles to create a vehicle that captures significant attention. In this collaboration, the duo took an F-150 Lightning, equipped it with 37-inch tires, added carbon bodywork, and adorned it in a Ford Performance 2024 Livery. The unconventional combination of off-road capabilities and electric power makes it intriguing to see.

Pushing Past The States

While the S550 was celebrated as Ford Motor Company’s first global Mustang, the S650 is set to make an even more significant impact, especially on the track. It kicks off with the five-race IMSA-backed Mustang Challenge Series featuring the Dark Horse R and extends its presence in the Mustang GT4 racing series. The pinnacle of Mustang racing is represented by the GT3 program, with a presence at IMSA, WEC, and Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, fielding seven full-season cars in GT3! Meanwhile, down under, the Mustang will continue to compete in the Australian Supercar Championship, showcasing the all-new Gen3 Super car engines.

Dropping The Hammer

While unsure of what to anticipate from Ford’s inaugural season opener, we were far from disappointed. The Blue Oval’s performance department explored a plethora of motorsports and engine/motor combinations. If there ever was a superior marketing campaign to support a new model, this was it, and we’re eager to witness the performance of each Ford Performance-sponsored vehicle.