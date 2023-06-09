Ford Performance Reveals Dark Horse GT3 Road Racer

As promised during The Stampede event that debuted the 2024 Mustang to the world, Ford Performance is going full-throttle into racing with the seventh-generation stallion. In advance of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, the Blue Oval’s go-fast division showed off the new Mustang GT3 along with its fresh FP global logo that will adorn all of its race cars, parts, merchandise, and advertising.

Going back to Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with Mustang. — Jim Farley, Ford

“Ford and Le Mans are bound together by history. And now we’re coming back to the most dramatic, most rewarding, and most important race in the world,” Jim Farley, CEO, of Ford Motor Company, said. “It is not Ford versus Ferrari anymore. It is Ford versus everyone. Going back to Le Mans is the beginning of building a global motorsports business with Mustang, just like we are doing with Bronco and Raptor off-road.”

Developed in concert with longtime partners Multimatic, the latest Mustang GT3 runs a bespoke short-long arm suspension, a rear-mounted transaxle gearbox, carbon-fiber body panels, and a unique aero package. Powering the potent pony car is a 5.4-liter version of Ford’s vaunted Coyote V8 developed by Ford Performance and built by M-Sport.

“For a project like the Mustang GT3, we turned to two of our most trusted partners in the motorsports world to help bring this vehicle and program together,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said. “I know we’ll all be as thrilled as Ford fans when Mustang begins racing at the highest levels of GT racing in 2024.”

The first customer team to commit to running the Mustang GT3 in the FIA World Endurance Championship next season is Proton Motorsports of Ehingen, Germany.

“This is a very important program and an exciting moment for our organization,” said Proton Competition team principal Christian Ried. “The Mustang is a great brand and this is an important step for our team. We look forward to joining with Ford starting in 2024.”

Stateside, Multimatic Motorsports will operate a two-car factory team fielding the Mustang GT3 in IMSA’s GTD Pro class. That effort will debut in competition at the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona early next year. Other racers and teams are welcome to run the Mustang GT3 in competition, so there should be a lot of seventh-generation pony cars galloping around road courses next year.