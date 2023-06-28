Mustang Dark Horse GT4 Road Racer Breaks Cover In Belguim

steveturner
By Steve Turner June 28, 2023

From the moment Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse at The Stampede in downtown Detroit on Sept. 14, 2022, the company promised that its new performance street stallion would also be the basis for a wide range of race cars embodying the Ford versus everyone mentality.

Following through on that promise, the company recently debuted the forthcoming Mustang GT3 road racer to much acclaim. Today at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, the Blue Oval continued that theme by unveiling the new Mustang GT4 engineered for global GT4 classes in IMSA, SRO, and FIA GT.

Dark Horse GT4

Since 2017 Ford competed in the GT4 class, and today at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, the company confirmed its commitment to racing in this category with the reveal of the latest Mustang GT4 based on the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse special edition. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“The Mustang GT4 is a key member of our motorsports lineup,” Global Director Mark Rushbrook, Ford Performance Motorsports, says. “Its placement between the Mustang GT3 and soon-to-be-unveiled Mustang Dark Horse R keeps the brand in competition at all levels of on-track performance and is an important part of our customer racing program. With this new version, based off the seventh generation’s new Dark Horse model, we’ve upped the game and are ready to challenge an entire world of competitors.”

Working in concert with Multimatic Motorsports, which will build the Mustang GT4 for global customers, Ford Performance created a Mustang GT4 based on the production Dark Horse and powered by a Coyote V8 engine assembled by Ford in Dearborn, Michigan.

Designed by Ford Performance and built by Multimatic Motorsports, the latest Mustang GT4 is powered by a Coyote engine backed by a Holinger dog-ring gearbox featuring paddle shifters with pneumatic actuation. Built to perform, the latest Mustang GT4 employs Multimatic DSSV dampers, natural-fiber body panels, and a unique aero package engineered specifically for the GT4 category’s requirements.

“We’re proud to work with so many great partners on these race vehicle programs, said Christian Hertrich, Motorsports powertrain manager, Ford Performance. “It’s also special to be able to do all of the engine work for the Mustang GT4 fully in-house. We’ve got a great team, and I’m excited for Mustang fans to see the Mustang GT4 in action.”

For racers and teams looking to compete with the seventh-generation Mustang GT4, Multimatic is ready to build them, and the full details on how to get one are here.

