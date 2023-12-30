A Look Back At 2023: Ford Muscle’s Top Five Articles Of The Year

2023 proved to be a fantastic year, marked by exciting releases from Ford Motor Company and a plethora of aftermarket products tailored for these impressive rides. We’ve seen an explosion in the classic truck market and first-generation Mustang community. While one might expect our most viewed stories to focus on these highlights, it turns out that the peculiar stories captured the most attention. Personally, I never imagined a Pinto would claim the top spot, but here we are! Without further ado, here are the top five stories from Ford Muscle.

5. Sleeper F-150

The concept of a sleeper vehicle seems to captivate everyone, perhaps due to the surprising emotions it elicits when a seemingly ordinary vehicle turns out to be unexpectedly fast. In a noteworthy collaboration, Town And Country joined forces with TC Customs to craft a Sleeper F-150 that quickly gained traction online.

The truck started as a base model F-150 single cab with the unmistakable 5.0-liter Coyote engine beneath its hood. Town and Country elevated it by incorporating several supercharger packages, including offerings from Roush and Whipple. The result is a 705-horsepower monster that could easily be mistaken for a handyman’s work truck.

4. Cobra Vic

While scrolling through Facebook one night, I stumbled upon a dealership that had recently acquired a Ford Crown Victoria. This Crown Vic wasn’t just a hopped-up ride belonging to someone’s grandfather; it turned out to be a Roush-built vehicle used at the Bob Bondurant School Of Racing.

The car boasted a Cobra engine, manual transmission, and was fully equipped with a roll cage. The original bench seat was swapped for two bucket seats, each fitted with safety harnesses. Exterior upgrades included replacement wheels and a subtle spoiler. Once this information went viral, I’m certain the dealership’s phones didn’t stop ringing.

3. Zero-Mile SOHC Cammer

Engines or vehicles with zero miles, but a considerable amount of time since their production always make for intriguing stories. This SOHC Cammer engine, while highly coveted despite its steep price tag, recently emerged as a remarkable auction piece. Surprisingly, this engine managed to endure decades without being sold until just recently. The online auction site successfully closed the deal at a whopping $140,000, making it a particularly expensive acquisition that we would love to witness starting up, regardless of the potential depreciation it might cause.

2. Saleen’s New Black Label Sportruck

Saleen, known for crafting Sportrucks since the 80s, took a bold step this year by introducing a new model based on the 2024 Ford F-150 Black Label Sportruck. In addition to Saleen’s signature touches, the company incorporated a Whipple supercharger, elevating the truck’s engine output to an impressive 775 horsepower. Showcased with a livery inspired by a previous Saleen race car, the powerhouse truck made a striking statement with its bold green and blue appearance.

1. A Pinto With A Pro Stock Problem

The Ford Pinto has often been the subject of jokes, owing to its compact size and the unfortunate fuel tank issues in the event of a collision, which only fanned the flames of dark humor surrounding the model. However, the owner of this particular Pinto chose to pay homage to one of the most iconic Pintos of all time — the Bob Glidden edition. While there were few details on decal placement and some other critical pieces, the owner realized he needed a source of information.

That source of information turned out to be the original Glidden Pinto, which was being sold at the January 2020 Mecum Auction in Kissimmee. The car was on display in Kissimmee for several days before it crossed the auction block, giving Randy and a friend time to crawl around the car, take photos, and make measurements. Now, if that’s not dedication, I’m not sure what is! This article ranked first place in our top five list for 2023.

A New Year

2024 is shaping up to be another exciting year for Ford enthusiasts, and we’re thrilled to discover which articles will steal the spotlight and make it into our top five of 2024. Will it be something quirky, high-speed, or a showstopper? Perhaps a modern muscle car or a classic vehicle will take center stage? Only time will tell, but rest assured, we’ll be there to bring you the content everyone is eager to see!