Dealer Offers 705 Horsepower Sleeper Package For F-150

jasonsamp
By Jason Samp December 14, 2023

Town & Country Ford and TCcustoms introduced an outstanding new option for Ford F-150 shoppers. Their latest creation, the Sleeper F-150, boast an impressive 705 horsepower at an irresistible price of $46,998. This unveiling promises an exciting fusion of power and affordability, poised to leave Ford enthusiasts exhilarated and eager to hit the road.

Supercharged Fun

The truck showcases a regular cab, two-wheel drive 2024 Ford F-150 equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, now enhanced with a ROUSH supercharger to deliver an impressive 705 horsepower.  This offering is meticulously crafted to captivate Ford muscle car enthusiasts, providing substantial horsepower at a compelling price point.

The Roush Supercharger is anticipated to achieve street-legal status nationwide for the 2024 model year, broadening its appeal to enthusiasts across the country. While specific performance details such as the 0-60 time are pending confirmation, there is no denying the truck’s robust capabilities.

Sleeper F-150

Options

Customizable options are available for enthusiasts looking to personalize their trucks. Upgrades include four-wheel drive and a Whipple Supercharger, each option priced differently. To secure the Sleeper F-150, a $2,000 non-refundable deposit is required. Besides these options, the truck will be completely stock unless you opt in for some of the advanced stages!

Town & Country Ford and TC Customs offer three additional customization stages: Stage 1 includes a rear drop shackle and MBRP exhaust for an additional $1,570. Stage 2 offers a performance lowering kit, 22-inch Ford Performance wheels, Nitto NT 420V tires, and MBRP exhaust for an extra $8,671. Stage 3 offers a performance lowering kit, 22-inch Ford performance wheels, Nitto NT 420V tires, MBRP exhaust, black-out fender vents, fender liners, hard-folding bed cover, tailgate spoiler, and custom-painted emblems for an additional $11,751.25.

Sleeper F-150

Affordable Performance

Each truck comes with a solid 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and an additional 3-year/36,000-mile powertrain warranty, ensuring confidence in its reliability. Financing options are available through credit unions, although some lenders might not include the supercharger cost in the loan terms. The 2024 Ford F-150 Sleeper offers substantial power without stretching your budget. With its remarkable horsepower and appealing price, this truck aims to meet high-performance needs while attempting to remain within the affordability realm.

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
MBRP
https://mbrp.com
(888) 636-7223
Nitto Tire
https://www.nittotire.com
(888) 529-8200
Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874
jasonsamp

About the author

Jason Samp

I am an avid gearhead that lives for those late nights in the garage wrenching and tuning. I also have a passion for journalism and it is my dream to combine those two things together into a career.
