Artist Applies New Ford Performance Livery To 2015 Ford Mustang 

When Ford began introducing its latest lineup of race cars, they did so with a completely new branding. The Dark Horse GT3, GT4, and even the SuperVan were all adorned in the new combination of blue, orange, red, and purple. The roof featured prominent FORD lettering, while the new, race track-inspired FP abbreviation was added to the doors and wing.



The new brand imaging was bold and polarizing to many enthusiasts. However, Ford Performance was on a mission to make a bold statement, and the new global logo accomplished just that. While some viewed it as nothing more, the newest logo departed from the classic Blue Oval and Ford Performance lettering, and created something with a more contemporary appeal.

“I fell in love with the livery when I first saw it. My goal was to do a tribute vehicle that was recognizable to the point most people would do a double take. -Jason Brozak, Just The Dipz”

You might recall Jason Brozak’s 2015 Ford Mustang, which was previously featured sporting a fitting homage to the late Ken Block. This time around, inspired by the latest graphics from the Ford Performance team, Brozak was determined to recreate the design. He inadvertently caught a few Ford loyalists off guard when the vehicle was spotted at Circuit of The Americas. However, duplicating the Ford Performance livery and colorwave would prove to be no easy task.

“Ford used different blues for the three cars,” Brozak says. “I chose to go lighter than the inspiration car, and went with something closer to the colorway of the Darkhorse GT3 car.”

While it’s still a matter of debate whether the new logo is the change that Ford Performance needed in the global market, what’s unquestionable is Brozak’s exceptional talent. When he wields a spray gun and applies a liquid wrap to a car, the results are sure to be impressive. We’re eagerly looking forward to seeing what the next livery or colorwave will look like!





