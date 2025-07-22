Dealer-Prepped S650 Package Pumps Out 810 Horsepower

When a Mustang owner has a vision for their build, distance is no object. In a recent video from Lebanon Ford Performance, the dealer showcased a stunning, supercharged Mustang build. It’s for a customer who shipped his car from Michigan to Ohio.

The project began with an already impressive car: a Vapor Blue Metallic Mustang GT equipped with the Performance Pack and Recaro seats. The owner had already put his personal touch on the car with a few tasteful modifications, including clear, Euro-style taillights, an extended front lip, white-painted Brembo brake calipers, and a Corsa cat-back exhaust system with black tips that, according to Cameron Scott of Lebanon Ford Performance, sounds absolutely insane.

With a great foundation to build upon, the LFP team got to work on the main event. “For the most important part, what we did here at Lebanon Ford Performance, we gave him some real power,” Scott stated. The team installed a Whipple supercharger kit, completely transforming the car’s performance. The final result is a massive jump in output. “So he now has that Whipple supercharger 3.0-liter Gen 6, 810-horsepower powering this thing,” he announced.

LFP is a performance-oriented dealer that works with enthusiasts from all over the country to bring their dream builds to life.“If you have a Mustang anywhere in the country, you or we can schedule shipping to get this car here in-house, get it built, and get it sent back to you,” Scott explained. “So do not let our location here, just north of Cincinnati, Ohio, deter you from getting your car done right here.”