Ford Racing Returns As The Blue Oval’s Performance Division

A decade ago, Ford combined its storied Ford Racing, Special Vehicle Team, and Team RS under the Ford Performance umbrella. That followed the move from Ford Motorsport SVO to SVT way back in 1991. Today, the Blue Oval is going retro with a rebrand of its global performance division as Ford Racing.

“Our new Ford Racing organization will bring our road and race operations closer than ever before,” Will Ford, General Manager, Ford Racing, explained. Under one global leader, our super-talented engineers, designers, and aerodynamicists will find innovative solutions for the track and bring them to our road products – and vice versa. All this is being done to bring the best products, technologies, and experiences to our customers.”

The change is thought of as more than just a rebranding, however. Ford promises further to integrate its production vehicle and racing tech transfer more than ever. The things that aerodynamicists, designers, and engineers develop successfully in competition will make their way into production vehicles. It remains to be seen how the old-is-new-again branding might apply to production vehicles.

“This name change re-emphasizes our core mission, our racing heritage, and simplifies our branding back to our competitive roots,” Ford added. “It reminds people of why we race – to infuse the technological innovation and passion we derive from racing and winning into the products that our customers can drive every day.”

The Blue Oval will deploy the Ford Racing name and logos right away, but you can expect a full embrace of the moniker and its competition emphasis early next year with the company’s Season Launch event and races at Dakar and Daytona.