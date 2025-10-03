Low-Mile 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R Sells For Six Figures

By Evander Espolong October 03, 2025

Someone just paid $120,000 for a Mustang from the year 2000. But this wasn’t just any Mustang; it was a nearly new 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R with only 725 miles on the clock. The September 30 sale on Bring a Trailer shows just how much collectors are willing to pay for what is arguably the most hardcore factory Mustang of its generation.2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra RSo, what makes it worth that much? Ford’s SVT division built only 300 of these cars, and they threw out everything that didn’t make it go faster. That meant no back seat, no radio, no A/C, and no sound deadening. It was a stripped-out, track-ready machine right from the showroom floor, complete with Recaro seats, a massive rear wing, and a removable front splitter.

Under its power dome hood is the special Four-Valve 5.4-liter V8 that SVT built just for this car, rated at a healthy 385 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque. It was paired exclusively with a tough TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission. To handle track abuse, this 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R also got an independent rear suspension with Bilstein shocks, Eibach springs, and huge Brembo brakes, all of which were serious upgrades and signified a true embrace of the aftermarket by SVT at that time.2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R EngineWhen it was new, this car had a sticker price of about $55,000, which was a lot for a Mustang back then. The fact that this 725-mile example just sold for $120,000 shows that these cars have become serious collector items. The sale included the original window sticker and SVT certificate, making it a true time capsule for the new owner.

The 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R was a no-compromise machine built for a very specific purpose. The huge auction price proves that the demand for these rare, focused, and raw factory specials is stronger than ever. It’s a true legend of the New Edge era, and its value now clearly reflects how they are still viewed today.

