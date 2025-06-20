Adjustable Coilovers Unlock 2015-2024 Mustang Suspension Tuning

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 20, 2025

If you’ve taken your 2015-and-newer Mustang to an autocross or a track day, you’ve probably felt it. The car is fast and capable, but when you start to push it, the body rolls in the corners, and the front-end doesn’t bite as hard as you’d like. The factory suspension just doesn’t have the adjustment range needed for serious performance driving. Ridetech created adjustable coilovers and air suspension systems designed to fix these issues.

The biggest benefit for track enthusiasts is a massive increase in alignment control. With the new Ridetech setup, owners can get a much wider range of caster and camber adjustments. The camber can even be set to an aggressive -4.25 degrees, which is the kind of setting needed to keep the tire flat on the pavement during hard cornering for maximum grip. This solves the common problem of not being able to get enough negative camber on a lowered Mustang.

The new systems are based on a set of 24-position adjustable coilovers with high-quality internals and valves from Fox Factory. This allows a driver to fine-tune how the suspension handles bumps and curbs.

Ridetech also engineered a new rubber-isolated spherical bearing for the mounts. This part gives you the solid, precise feel of a performance bearing but uses rubber to soak up some of the extra noise and vibration, making the car more pleasant to drive on the street.To give drivers even more control over their car’s handling, Ridetech offers adjustable front and rear sway bars. These bars, which are stronger than the factory units, let a driver change the car’s balance to reduce understeer or oversteer depending on the track and their driving style.

The company notes that cars with the factory electronic suspension will need a simple bypass harness for the installation. For Mustang owners who enjoy autocross or road course driving, a system like this provides the tools to transform how their car behaves. It gives them the adjustability and control needed to set up the car for their specific track, which leads to more confidence behind the wheel, faster laps, and a more enjoyable day of performance driving.

Article Sources

Ridetech
https://ridetech.com/

