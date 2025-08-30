VMP’s Coolant Degas Bottle Cleans Up Your S550 Engine Bay

If you own a 2015-2023 Mustang, you know that giant, ugly coolant tank sitting front and center in the engine bay. VMP Performance was clearly tired of looking at it, too, because they just released a more compact and stylish Degas Bottle. It’s a part that doesn’t add a single horsepower, but it might be one of the best mods you can make if you actually like working on your car. The problem with the stock tank isn’t just that it’s ugly and turns yellow over time. “It just gets in the way,” Justin Starkey, Founder and President of VMP Performance, said, explaining that it makes simple jobs like changing a supercharger belt a pain. The new VMP unit is much more compact, freeing up a ton of room under the hood and making trackside maintenance way easier. It’s a direct fit for every S550 model, from the V6 and EcoBoost all the way up to the GT500. VMP shared its design process, which started with 3D models and 3D-printed mockups to get the fit just right before creating the final molds. The final product is constructed from a durable, textured black plastic that looks like it belongs under the hood. VMP was smart about the details, too, as it is compatible with the factory cap, and it works with all the stock hoses and connections for a simple installation. This isn’t a performance part in the traditional sense, but it’s a huge upgrade for anyone who takes pride in their engine bay or spends weekends working on their Mustang. It’s a functional, good-looking piece that solves a real annoyance for S550 owners. VMP Performance’s new Degas Bottle is one of those simple, well-thought-out mods that just make owning and working on your car that much better.