Shelby's 2026 Super Snake-R Widebody Is An 850HP Track Star

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 13, 2025

If you were in NorCal today, you might have heard a roar in the distance, as Shelby American revealed “The Next One” during Collector Car Week, in Monterey, California. The vehicle that broke cover there is a long-slung, widebody S650 with huge horsepower underhood and a low-slung, track-focused suspension underneath. That machine is the 2026 Wide Body Super Snake-R.

The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R simply has the best handling prowess that we’ve ever offered in the history of the car… — Vince LaViolette, Shelby American

Shelby Super Snake-R

Shelby transformed the Mustang Dark Horse into an 850-horsepower racetrack weapon dubbed the Shelby Super Snake-R. The widebody machine plants the power with a coilover suspension and plants the power via Michelin 335/35-20 tires mounted on magnesium wheels. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“The Shelby Super Snake’s roots come from a rich motorsport history as the first Shelby Super Snake in 1967 was built for high-speed runs on the racetrack,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “However, the ‘R’ model designation has never been applied to a Shelby Super Snake. We can build a small number of the 2026 model car at a much higher level of performance, which earned it the special ‘R’ badge.”

That R-model designation signals a track-focused intent, so Shelby builds on the foundation of Ford’s fastest naturally aspirated pony, the Mustang Dark Horse, which sports a 500-horsepower Gen 4 Coyote made more durable with forged rods from the most recent Shelby GT500. Topping it with a supercharger pushes the 5.0-liter engine’s output beyond 850 horsepower, which can be channeled through your choice of a TREMEC 3160 six-speed manual or 10R80 10-speed automatic.

Shelby SuperSnake R Reveal!

Posted by Shelby American on Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Optimized Performance

“The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R was optimized at every level using the best components available to create a dominating track star,” Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, enthused. “We’re unlocking the reliable 5.0-liter Coyote’s great potential by supercharging it, making well over 850 horsepower in a vehicle effortlessly maintained at any Ford dealership. Serious enthusiasts can drive a powerful sports car that is easy to keep in peak running condition.”

The Shelby Super Snake-R rides on magnesium wheels wrapped in Michelin 335-35-20 rubber that is planted by a coilover suspension. “The new suspension is a real game-changer. The R is far more solid, more connected, and more poised than any other Super Snake we’ve built. And it is so adjustable that an experienced driver can easily tailor it to their taste. If you are ready to be a track king, your car has arrived.” (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Not only does the Shelby Super Snake-R sport almost 40 percent more horsepower, but the Shelby team mitigated the additional weight of its upgrades via the generous use of carbon fiber panels, lighter brakes, and lightweight magnesium wheels. The result is a limited-edition model that tips the scales at 4,004 pounds, which is only 116 pounds more than a factory Dark Horse.

“We were obsessive in our efforts to reduce weight and improve the car’s balance,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer, said. “From our proprietary hood to the splitter and other key components, we used carbon fiber components to minimize weight and redirect the wind for better cooling. The power-to-weight ratio of the Shelby Super Snake-R is staggering.”

2026 Shelby Super Snake-R Upgrades

Performance & Powertrain

  • 850-plus horsepower supercharger system
  • Shelby extreme cooling system (larger volume radiator, heat exchanger)
  • Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust system
  • Performance half shafts
  • Short-throw shifter and one-piece driveshaft (manual only)
  • Hardened extended wheel studs with open-ended lug nuts
  • 20×11-inch front and 20×13-inch rear one-piece forged magnesium wheels with Michelin tires
  • Two-piece slotted brake rotors
  • Shelby’s fully adjustable coil-over suspension system
  • Front and rear sway bars
  • Caster/camber plates
  • Body stiffening system, including a rear harness strut bar

Interior & Engine

  • Shelby spec interior upgrade
  • Embroidered floor mats
  • Puddle lamps (700A package only)
  • Full leather, embroidered seat recovers
  • Shelby billet shifter ball (manual only)
  • Push-button start
  • Super Snake door sill plates
  • Serialized dash plaque and engine plaque
  • Rear seat delete
  • Engine cap set
  • Carbon fiber radiator cover

Exterior

  • Aluminum vented hood with hood pins, rain trays, and carbon fiber hood extractors
  • Metallic front and rear wide body
  • Wide Body front fascia assembly
  • Wide Body front bumper
  • Upper, lower, outboard Carbon fiber grilles
  • Larger front, carbon fiber splitter with aluminum supports
  • Carbon fiber splitter wickers
  • Side rocker assembly with carbon fiber rocker wickers
  • Rear ducktail spoiler
  • Carbon fiber Super Snake rear wing
  • Carbon fiber rear lower diffuser
  • Carbon fiber front and rear rocker wings
  • Super Snake R stripes and badges
  • Deep-tinted windows (per state regulations)
  • Carbon fiber brake ducts and fender vents
  • Headlight accents

Options

  • Painted stripes
  • Race-inspired graphics package

Handling Prowess

To properly balance its revised mass and apply its massive output to the pavement, Shelby revamped the factory suspension, including adjustable coil-overs, caster/camber plates, and stiffer sway bars. These upgrades work more effectively thanks to additional chassis stiffening.

To mitigate the additional weight of its comprehensive upgrades, this limited-edition machine makes use of ample aluminum, carbon fiber, and magnesium pieces. Among the Carbon fiber upgrades are the front splitter, splitter wickers, rear wing, rear diffuser, rocker wings, brake ducts, and fender vents. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R simply has the best handling prowess that we’ve ever offered in the history of the car,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer. “From the fully adjustable coil overs to replacing rubber bushings with metal spherical bearings and a harness strut bar that ties together the rear shock towers, this advanced suspension is very impressive. We tuck everything underneath a gorgeous wide body package that allows us to fit massive tires on the car to maximize traction.”

Clocking in at $224,995 in addition to the cost of a Mustang Dark Horse, the Super Snake-R carries a three-year/36,000-mile warranty and retains the factory powertrain warranty. Only 100 are slated for construction in the United States market.

“We carefully listened to our customers, who asked us for an R version of the Super Snake with greater capabilities, and delivered using proven components like the 5.0 V8,” Patterson added. “The 2026 widebody R is the most aggressive Shelby Super Snake ever offered.”

