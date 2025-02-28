The Petersen Automotive Museum Honors Ken Block’s Legacy

evanderespolong
By Evander Long February 28, 2025

If you ever watched a Gymkhana video and thought, “I need to see those cars in person,” now’s your chance. The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles recently opened the People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block exhibit, and it’s massive. We’re talking about the biggest-ever public display of Ken Block’s cars, gear, and mementos.

Ken Block wasn’t just a rally driver; he was a phenomenon. He turned sideways driving into an art form with his Gymkhana videos, co-founded DC Shoes, and created Hoonigan, a brand that’s basically a lifestyle for car enthusiasts. This exhibit celebrates all of that.

“Block’s profound influence has ignited the passion of millions,” said Terry L. Karges, Petersen’s executive director. And it’s true. Block changed the game.

The cars alone are worth the price of admission. You’ve got the legendary 1965 Ford Mustang RTR Hoonicorn – you know, the one from Gymkhana SEVEN and Climbkhana. There’s the 2005 Subaru WRX STI that started it all and the insane Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron from Electrikhana. And that’s just scratching the surface. The 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck, the 2022 Porsche 911 SVRSR Hoonipigasus, his 1986 Ford RS200, and the 2016 Ford Focus RS RX are all there, too. Each car is a piece of automotive history.

But it’s not just cars. The Petersen has included Block’s racing suits, helmets, and a bunch of personal items. There’s even a timeline of his career, and something called the “Ain’t Care Wall” – a collection of busted car parts that perfectly captures Block’s go-for-broke driving style.

The exhibit was created with the 43 Institute, a non-profit that’s keeping Block’s legacy alive. “This exhibit is a meaningful tribute to Ken’s legacy, reflecting his lasting impact and the inspiration he brought to motorsports and car culture,” said his wife, Lucy Block.

People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block is open now and runs through October 2025. Seriously, if you’re an enthusiast, a racing fan, or just someone who appreciates Ken Block’s insane talent and creativity, you need to check this out. It is a powerful reminder that his legacy continues.

Article Sources

Petersen Automotive Museum
https://www.petersen.org/
323-964-6331

