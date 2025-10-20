This Whipple-Blown Coyote F-150 Is A 700HP Hillclimb Hauler

What happens when you take America’s best-selling pickup truck and transform it into a 700-horsepower, all-wheel-drive machine built for the race track? Steven Baczuk answered that question with his 2020 F-150, and its recent debut at the West Virginia F-150 hillclimb time trials produced some jaw-dropping results.

On its first outing, the purpose-built F-150 finished an incredible 15th out of more than 150 competitors in the highly competitive Street Class at the West Virginia Hillfest 2025. To put that result in perspective, Baczuk reported that under identical conditions, the 4,400-pound truck was only 3.2 seconds slower up the hill than his stock 2024 BMW M3 AWD. This is a remarkable achievement for any vehicle, let alone a full-size pickup.

The truck’s performance comes from a well-sorted combination of power, grip, and aerodynamics. Under the hood is a Gen 5 Whipple supercharger sitting atop a Gen 3 Coyote V8, making around 700 wheel horsepower on E85. Massive 16-inch, six-piston brakes handle stopping duties, while a functional aero package generates 650 pounds of downforce. This build is a serious effort, designed from the ground up for competitive hillclimb runs.

Even with the impressive debut, the owner sees room for improvement. Baczuk noted that the suspension, which includes a rear shock setup compromised from a previous drag racing plan, needs to be stiffened to improve high-speed stability. With plans for higher-rate front coils and a new rear coilover setup, the truck is only going to get faster. Baczuk’s build is a perfect example of what’s possible when you get creative with an F-150 performance build.