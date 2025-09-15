Off-Road Ready: 2025 Roush RT6 F-150 With Lift And 35-Inch Tires

Founded in 1995 by motorsports legend Jack Roush, Roush Performance has built a reputation for engineering high-quality aftermarket parts and complete vehicles. Based in Livonia, Michigan, the company continues to blend motorsports know-how with street-driven performance, offering everything from superchargers and exhaust systems to full production vehicles like the new RT6.

Now, the team at Roush Performance has taken the wraps off its latest creation—the 2025 Roush RT6 F-150. With a fully integrated six-inch suspension system, off-road styling upgrades, and Roush’s signature engineering, the RT6 looks ready to tackle the trails while keeping daily drivability in check.

A Suspension System Built From The Ground Up

At the core of the RT6 is the brand-new Roush 6.0 Performance Suspension System. Unlike piecemeal aftermarket lift kits, this six-inch system has been engineered by Roush as a complete package.

Up front, precision lift spindles set the geometry, while coilovers, twin-tube dampers, and progressive-rate springs maintain ride quality. Heavy-duty knuckles, compression arms, and tuned sway bars keep handling sharp. Out back, traction bars improve axle stability under throttle, and high-clearance crossmembers are protected by a quarter-inch, laser-cut skid plate. The result is increased ground clearance and off-road control without sacrificing on-road manners.

“Each component is designed, tested, and tuned to work together as one cohesive system,” Roush notes, emphasizing reliability and performance across a variety of conditions.

Styling That Matches The Roush RT6 Stance

Of course, Roush didn’t stop at suspension. The RT6 wears 35-inch General Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires wrapped around 20-inch satin-black Roush Off-Road wheels, giving the truck an aggressive footprint.

A new high-flow front grille with integrated lighting improves airflow, while functional heat extractors in the hood help keep things cool. Model-dependent wide fender flares add clearance and presence, and a Roush front bumper cover rounds out the front fascia. Out back, select models feature a dual-tip cat-back exhaust that delivers a deeper, more assertive tone.

Signature Roush touches are everywhere: custom RT6 badging, fender extractors, a Jack Roush signature graphic, and even Roush puddle lamps on certain trims. Inside, buyers will find molded floor liners, custom key fobs, and other small details that give the cabin a bespoke feel.

Options For The Enthusiast Who Wants More

For those who want to take things further, Roush offers an optional Premium Package. Highlights include the Roush Performance Active Exhaust System, a full off-road lighting setup with an amber front light bar and rear bumper LED floods, and a carbon fiber interior trim package.

Other add-ons include a premium leather interior (available in Coffee Brown & Black or Raven Black), the Roush Ready Package (with a console vault, utility kit, and jump starter), and a choice of bedside graphics. Enthusiasts can even add off-road ditch lights by Diode Dynamics for more trail visibility.

Roush RT6 Price, Warranty, and Availability

The 2025 Roush RT6 package starts at $23,995 on top of the donor F-150’s purchase price. Each truck is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, giving buyers peace of mind that the upgrades meet OEM safety and quality standards.

For more information or to locate a dealer, visit RoushPerformance.com.