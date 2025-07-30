TMI’s Custom Seat Configurator Ends Interior Guesswork

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong July 30, 2025

For anyone building a custom car, selecting the right interior upgrades is an important part of the process. Trying to imagine how different colors, materials, and stitch patterns will look together based on tiny sample swatches often feels like a gamble. TMI Products is taking that guesswork out of the equation with its online Custom Seat Configurator, a powerful tool that lets builders design and visualize their perfect seats in real-time.TMI’s Custom Seat ConfiguratorTMI created a simple, step-by-step guide to show just how easy it is to use the new system. The process begins on the TMI Products’ website, where users select the year, make, and model of their vehicle. From there, the visual design process begins, offering a wide range of customization. Builders can choose the base seat type and style that fits their project, whether it’s a classic restoration or a modern pro-touring build.

The real fun starts with the material and color selections. The configurator allows users to individually select the materials and colors for the outer bands and trim of the seat, the main insert section, and even the color and style of the stitching. With hundreds of potential combinations, builders can experiment with everything from a classic, factory-correct look to a wild, one-of-a-kind design that perfectly matches their build’s theme. The on-screen preview updates in real-time, showing exactly how the final product will look.

TMI’s Custom Seat Configurator Summary

Once the design is finalized, the configurator guides the user to select the correct mounting brackets for their specific vehicle, ensuring a straightforward installation. A final summary screen shows the complete seat build for review before the user can proceed to checkout and place their order.

TMI’s Custom Seat Configurator tool is more than just an online store; it’s a creative platform that puts the power of interior design directly into the hands of the builder. It removes the risk and uncertainty of ordering custom upholstery, giving car builders or even those who love playing with their imagination the confidence to create a truly personalized interior that brings their vision to life.

Article Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996

