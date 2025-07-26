Tuned F-150 Raptor R Hunts For Big Power Gains On The Dyno

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 25, 2025

When HP Tuners cracked the code on the latest Ford powertrain control modules, it not only unleashed more horsepower possibilities for the latest Mustangs, but a host of other Blue Oval machines as well. One of the most exciting vehicles now open for high-performance business is the 2023-and-newer F-150 Raptor R. Palm Beach Dyno tuned and modded one with great results.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a really long time. Longtime PBD fans already know we are GT500 experts…” Bjonnes said. “Considering the Raptor R has the same engine and supercharger setup, this is going to be epic.”

In stock form, the Raptor R’s supercharged 5.2-liter Carnivore engine delivers 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque to the flywheel. (Photo Credit: Steve Turner)

Running the truck in Fifth gear with 93-octane in the tank, the truck baselined with 532.48 horsepower and 502.49 lb-ft of torque in the South Florida heat and humidity. With nothing more than custom calibration by PBD main man Ken Bjonnes, the truck saw marked improvements.

While that was impressive, it was time for some bolt-on upgrades to push the Carnivore 5.2-liter engine’s rear-wheel output even higher. To do so, the PBD team swapped out the factory thermostat and supercharger pulley. The shop chose an SPE Motorsport thermostat, which promises to drop coolant temps by as much as 25 degrees. PBD also installed SPE’s 2.7-inch supercharger pulley for the Raptor R, which increases boost. It is made up of a stainless steel hub and a quick-change pulley. 

With HP Tuners unlocking tuning, the aftermarket can push the performance envelope of these trucks. Palm Beach Dyno set out to do just that. (Image Credit: Palm Beach Dyno)

Bolt-On Power

With a revised calibration for the new hardware, the Raptor R belted out 653.76 horsepower and 551.85 lb-ft of torque.

“…Don’t forget these are low-compression engines from the factory. If you’re comparing this to a normal F-150, these numbers kind of are, you know, easily attainable, I guess, on say a Whipple F-150. But then after this, you start really hitting a wall,” Bjonnes added. “With this truck, we can go 700 and beyond on pump gas, and that’s what gives it the big advantage. We’re not going to do that on this particular truck, like I said, but we’re going to keep going and going and going and push the limits of pump gas, E85, and every single thing we can on these.”

In stock form, and spinning heavier aftermarket wheels in the Florida heat, it baselined at 532.48 horsepower and 502.49 lb-ft of torque. Ultimately, a cooler thermostat and a smaller supercharger pulley from SPE Motorsport, along with a PBD calibration, resulted in 653.76 horsepower and 551.85 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, accounting for gains of 121.48 horsepower and 49.36 lb-ft of torque. (Image Credit: Palm Beach Dyno)

Next up, PBD plans to upgrade the truck with an upgraded intercooler and billet lid for improved airflow and cooling. However, this is just the beginning of what’s in store for the Raptor R, as upgraded superchargers and twin-turbo kits are sure to push the Carnivore 5.2-liter engine’s output beyond four digits.

