Vaughn Gittin Jr. Takes Delivery Of His Mustang GTD Supercar

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong August 16, 2025

Not long ago, we walked through the process as Vaughn Gittin Jr. ordered his dream car. Now, the wait is over. The Professional Funhaver just took delivery of his personal new Ford Mustang GTD, and his reaction to seeing his Lead Foot Gray creation in the shop for the first time was priceless.

Gittin’s spec for his latest supercar is all about performance over polish, a true driver’s car. He chose a custom Lead Foot Gray paint but opted for the base model, which paints the aggressive carbon fiber aero pieces. His reasoning was purely practical.

“I am going to be driving and beating this car,” he explained. “So, it’s a lot easier for me to repair paint if I were to ever get damage.”

lead foot gray ford mustang GTD

One option he didn’t skip was the crucial Performance Package, which adds the active DRS wing and larger splitter used on the Nürburgring record-setting car.

Underneath, the car is a completely different animal from a standard Mustang. It features custom front and rear subframes, a double A-arm front suspension, and a trick pushrod cantilever rear suspension that’s visible through a window inside the car. This competitive spirit is key to his excitement for the Ford Mustang GTD platform. Even after hearing that a Corvette had beaten the GTD’s Nürburgring time, Vaughn was unfazed, noting that Ford’s CEO Jim Farley’s response was game on, and that he believes that this car has more in it.

Vaughn Griffin Jr's ford mustang GTD

The delivery itself was a top-tier experience, with a Ford concierge specialist spending more than two hours walking him through every detail of the 815-horsepower machine. With the car now safely in the RTR lab, the first step was to let the paint fully cure before wrapping it in paint protection film.

After that, Vaughn plans to add some RTR-style with Hyperlime accents and new wheels. While he respects the factory’s incredible 815 horsepower from the supercharged V8, he couldn’t help but hint at the future. “I mean, a thousand sounds cooler than 800, doesn’t it?” he joked.

