VMP Pushes An Apex Predator-Upgraded GT500 To 954 RWHP With E85

VMP Pushes An Apex Predator-Upgraded GT500 To 954 RWHP With E85

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong May 01, 2025

Remember that VMP Apex-equipped Shelby GT500 featured recently that put down more than 900 horsepower to the tires on pump gas? The owner apparently felt that wasn’t quite enough, prompting VMP Performance to see how much more the setup had left using E85 fuel – while keeping a surprising amount of the stock fuel system intact.

The previous dyno session established a strong baseline of 908 wheel horsepower and 705 lb-ft of torque with VMP’s full Apex Predator system (intake, throttle body, lid, intercooler, and Apex Predator supercharger) running on 93-octane pump gas with a booster. For the E85 test, VMP’s founder, Justin Starkey, explained the car was already prepared with larger ID1300 fuel injectors and fuel pump voltage boosters, anticipating the move to ethanol.

Switching to E85 typically demands significantly more fuel volume, often requiring an upgrade to a full return-style fuel system with larger lines and pumps. However, VMP aimed to achieve nearly 954 horsepower and 718 lb-ft of torque at the wheels without that complex and costly conversion. Starkey attributed this possibility to the Apex Predator system’s enhancements. “This setup’s very efficient.”

It only runs 16  to 16 1/2 pounds of boost,” he noted, explaining that at this moderate boost level. “You can run E85 and not have to really struggle with fuel delivery…” he added. “…But still get all the benefits of E85.”

With E85 in the tank, the GT500 hit the dyno rollers again. The result confirmed VMP’’s approach: the switch to ethanol-dense fuel netted a gain of 44 rear-wheel horsepower over the pump gas numbers. This pushed the final output to “almost 1,000 [wheel] horsepower,” Starkey said.

He highlighted that this impressive figure arrived with the benefits of E85’s cooling and knock resistance, using relatively low boost and without the need for expensive fuel system plumbing changes, calling it a “pretty tame setup” overall. VMP’s follow-up test clearly shows how to extract huge power gains by leveraging E85 fuel within the capabilities of the stock fuel lines and pumps when augmented by injectors and boosters, thanks to their efficient supercharger system design.

Article Sources

VMP Performance
https://vmpperformance.com
(321) 206-9369

More Stories

VMP Pushes An Apex Predator-Upgraded GT500 To 954 RWHP With E85

News

VMP Pushes An Apex Predator-Upgraded GT500 To 954 RWHP With E85

Mustang Week Texas ’25: Friday Night Meet-Up

Event Coverage

Mustang Week Texas ’25: Friday Night Meet-Up

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading