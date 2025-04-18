VMP’s Apex Predator Upgrade Boosts Shelby GT500 To 908 RWHP

Generating consistent power from a modern Shelby GT500 on pump gas often means fighting the supercharged 5.2-liter engine’s tendency to heat soak. VMP Performance tackled this issue head-on with its Apex Predator upgrade. The company recently strapped a 2020 Shelby GT500 with this upgrade to its dyno, resulting in more than 900 rear-wheel horsepower while keeping inlet temperatures in check.

VMP’s Justin Starkey explained that the car features the company’s complete Apex Predator package, which he described as “a complete system of parts that all works together” for reliable and consistent power. This upgrade targets the factory GT500’s heat soak issue. “These cars from the factory are known for heat soaking…” Justin stated. “That’s because the intercooler is too small.”

VMP’s solution combines its Apex Predator lid design with a significantly larger intercooler brick. Justin reported this combo worked exceptionally well during the dyno pull, with intake air temps rising only minimally from 104 degrees to just 111 degrees. This GT500 also utilized VMP’s Apex Predator supercharger upgrade, which houses the factory Eaton 2650 TVS rotors inside a custom VMP casting.

Running approximately 16-17 psi of boost on 93 octane (VMP suggests Boostane for best results), Justin pushed the engine hard, commenting, “I took this puppy all the way up to 8,200 rpm. It absolutely sings. The dyno screen confirmed the potent results: 908 horsepower and 705 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels.VMP designed the Apex Predator system with modularity, meaning owners can upgrade components like the lid and intercooler even while retaining the stock supercharger and then add the Apex blower upgrade later.

Justin summarized the potential and noted that the system “all comes together to make 900 rear horsepower and a package you can buy straight from the get-go, or you can do it piece by piece.” He also hinted that VMP might explore using Whipple Gen 6 rotors within a similar package in the future.