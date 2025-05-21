You Could Score A Low-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang LX Coupe

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong May 21, 2025

1993 Ford Mustang LX notchback sideview

Good news for fans of Fox Mustangs. A real gem just popped up on the auction site Bring a Trailer: a 1993 Ford Mustang LX notchback with the all-important 5.0-liter V8 and a five-speed manual transmission, showing only 27,000 original miles on its odometer. These clean, low-mile notchbacks are getting seriously hard to find, making this one a special catch.

This particular Reef Blue coupe, with its highly desirable black cloth interior, reportedly stayed with its first owner. Then, it was sold way back in 2021 at Cavalier Ford of Chesapeake, Virginia. The selling dealer now offers the car with a clean Carfax report and a clear Washington title, backing up its well-kept history. 1993 Ford Mustang LX notchback engineWhat makes this one particularly appealing to enthusiasts, besides those low miles, is its desirable factory setup: the trusty 302 cubic-inch V8, which Ford rated at 205 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque back in 1993, connects to the aforementioned five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The car still wears its original 16-inch Pony alloy wheels, wrapped in 225/55 Fuzion ZR1 tires. Ford built these 5.0 LX models with variable-rate springs and a Quadra-Shock rear suspension, along with power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering. Power-assisted front disc brakes and rear drums handle stopping duties. Inside, amenities like air conditioning, cruise control, the factory cassette stereo, and power windows and locks are all present.

Recent attention includes a new battery and a replacement left door lock switch, both performed earlier this year in April, though the listing notes a scuff on the driver-side door armrest. For collectors, the included paperwork is just as compelling as the car itself. This Fox coupe comes with its original window sticker (showing an initial total price of $16,190), the owner’s manual, a stamped maintenance booklet, various service records, and even the original purchase documents, offering a great look into its past.

For anyone deep into Fox Mustangs, this 27,000-mile 1993 LX notchback is a great find. With the right engine, the desirable five-speed transmission, incredibly low mileage, and all that original documentation, it’s a clean survivor from a popular Mustang era. Time is of the essence, however, as the auction ends Friday afternoon, May 23, and the bidding already exceeded $40,000 by the time we hit publish.

Article Sources

Bring A Trailer
https://bringatrailer.com/

More Stories

You Could Score A Low-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang LX Coupe

News

You Could Score A Low-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang LX Coupe

SPE Motorsport Installs New S650 Mustang Vent Gauge Mount

Interior

SPE Motorsport Installs New S650 Mustang Vent Gauge Mount

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading