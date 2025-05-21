You Could Score A Low-Mile 1993 Ford Mustang LX Coupe

Good news for fans of Fox Mustangs. A real gem just popped up on the auction site Bring a Trailer: a 1993 Ford Mustang LX notchback with the all-important 5.0-liter V8 and a five-speed manual transmission, showing only 27,000 original miles on its odometer. These clean, low-mile notchbacks are getting seriously hard to find, making this one a special catch.

This particular Reef Blue coupe, with its highly desirable black cloth interior, reportedly stayed with its first owner. Then, it was sold way back in 2021 at Cavalier Ford of Chesapeake, Virginia. The selling dealer now offers the car with a clean Carfax report and a clear Washington title, backing up its well-kept history. What makes this one particularly appealing to enthusiasts, besides those low miles, is its desirable factory setup: the trusty 302 cubic-inch V8, which Ford rated at 205 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque back in 1993, connects to the aforementioned five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The car still wears its original 16-inch Pony alloy wheels, wrapped in 225/55 Fuzion ZR1 tires. Ford built these 5.0 LX models with variable-rate springs and a Quadra-Shock rear suspension, along with power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering. Power-assisted front disc brakes and rear drums handle stopping duties. Inside, amenities like air conditioning, cruise control, the factory cassette stereo, and power windows and locks are all present.

Recent attention includes a new battery and a replacement left door lock switch, both performed earlier this year in April, though the listing notes a scuff on the driver-side door armrest. For collectors, the included paperwork is just as compelling as the car itself. This Fox coupe comes with its original window sticker (showing an initial total price of $16,190), the owner’s manual, a stamped maintenance booklet, various service records, and even the original purchase documents, offering a great look into its past.

For anyone deep into Fox Mustangs, this 27,000-mile 1993 LX notchback is a great find. With the right engine, the desirable five-speed transmission, incredibly low mileage, and all that original documentation, it’s a clean survivor from a popular Mustang era. Time is of the essence, however, as the auction ends Friday afternoon, May 23, and the bidding already exceeded $40,000 by the time we hit publish.