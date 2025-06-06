If you’ve got a new 2024-or-later Mustang GT or Dark Horse, and that factory power just isn’t cutting it anymore? Adding a supercharger is a popular path to serious muscle, and VMP Performance recently walked everyone through installing its Gen 6 3.0-liter kit in a super-detailed YouTube video. It’s a big job, but VMP laid out all the steps to turn these S650s into real, tire-shredding beasts. The video, presented by JD Whitman, of VMP Performance, kicks off with some prep work. Before the wrenches turned, he gave a reminder to the audience that they could use the Tomahawk device to request their custom tune file from VMP. Then, it’s safety first. The video shows how to properly relieve fuel system pressure and disconnect the battery. After that, the real work begins as JD demonstrates the careful disassembly of the Mustang’s front end.

With the engine bay opened up, the focus shifts to engine preparations. This stage includes installing new spark plugs, correctly gapped for a boosted application. The VMP guide also details replacing the factory water neck and modifying some coolant lines to work seamlessly with the supercharger’s intercooler system.

Then comes one of the core mechanical upgrades: installing VMP’s belt-drive system, complete with its robust idler plate and new tensioners, ready to spin the blower.

Next up is the star of the show – the VMP Gen 6 3.0-liter supercharger itself. JD assembles the fuel rails and injectors onto the blower unit, installs a new MAP sensor, and carefully wires the necessary jumper harnesses. After filling the supercharger with its specific oil and fitting all the gaskets, the main unit gets carefully lowered onto the engine.

Finally, it’s reassembly time. The new, larger throttle body and VMP’s high-flow air intake system are installed, followed by the reinstallation of all the factory components removed earlier. For Stage 2 kits, the video also covers the installation of a fuel pump voltage booster.

The last steps involve carefully refilling and vacuum-bleeding both the engine and intercooler cooling systems, reconnecting the battery, and then flashing the new engine calibration before that exciting first start-up.

VMP Performance laid out the entire process for its supercharger installation on the latest V8 Mustangs, and this kit can seriously wake these cars up. If you’re thinking about boosting your late-model Mustang, the company’s full video guide above is worth a watch if you plan to tackle the installation in your garage.