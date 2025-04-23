Hot on the heels of the Mustang’s birthday on April 17, the Mustang Club of Tampa hosted its 44th Annual Mustang, Shelby, & Ford Roundup at the Northpointe Village shopping center in Lutz, Florida, on April 19, 2025. Still hyped up from all the Mustang activity lately, we headed over to check out the show and highlight a few favorites from the 150 Blue Oval machines on display.

We weren’t alone in spending a beautiful Florida Saturday on the eve of Easter Sunday, soaking in a bevy of beautiful Blue Oval rides. The car show, sponsored by National Parts Depot, was packed, and there were plenty of spectators on hand to enjoy it. It didn’t hurt that the show’s location offered several dining and shopping options for the attendees to enjoy when they weren’t checking out the cars and trucks.

“…Ultimately, we can’t thank you enough. We wouldn’t be able to host events like these without you… The fan. The enthusiast. The support. The backbone,” the club announced after the show. “Your generosity allows us to give back to them — Celebrate Birthdays.”

The aforementioned organization, Celebrate Birthdays, is a charity that works to help foster children celebrate their birthdays no matter their financial circumstances. The Mustang Club of Tampa show benefited this great cause and encouraged its participants to donate as well.

As you can see, it was a great gathering of fantastic Fords for a great cause. There were so many great vehicles on display that it made our job of narrowing down those to highlight tough, but if our selections below don’t suit your fancy, be sure to check out the photo gallery from the Mustang Club of Tampa’s annual show to see more of the cars on hand.

Period-Correct Fox

At this show, we enjoyed seeing several Fox Mustangs, many of which were stock or featured mild modifications. One such period-correct beauty is Josiah Santiago’s 1993 Mustang LX. Painted by his dad, Dean, of Spike’s Performance & Refinishing fame, this hatchback drove away with a Best in Class and some appreciation from this scribe.

Coyote-Swapped Classic

Chris Reynolds has updated his restomod since we last covered it. He now calls it the 1966 Mustang GT460SC. It sports a Coyote 5.0-liter engine under the hood, which is backed by a TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission and a Moser 9-inch rearend fitted with an Eaton TruTrac differential. It rides on a Heidts suspension and stops with Wilwood brakes, and looks great doing it.

Fantastic Four-Eye

Your author fell head over heels for Mustangs thanks to the 1982 Mustang GT, so these cars always command a little extra attention. Freshened with QA1 suspension bits, MSD ignition upgrades, and SVE chrome wheels, Josh Seleto’s four-eye looks like a great cruiser that will bring you back to the early days of the era of excess in the best of ways.

Rare R-Model

Having spent more than a week behind the wheel of the 1995 Mustang Cobra R before the cars even hit the dealership, these cars also hold a special place in your author’s heart. Let’s not forget that Ford’s sadly defunct Special Vehicle Team only built 250 of these 351W-powered bad boys, of which this is number 190, so see one in the wild should always elevate a Ford fan’s heart rate. Joe Nobit brought his pristine example out to the show, and in the process, took your scribe back 30 years in the blink of an eye.

Modded Mystic

Another unique snake on display, which wasn’t stock, but still stood out, was this 1996 Mustang Cobra sprayed in the color-flipping Mystic hue. Only 1,999 examples were sprayed in this special BASF color, and Alfredo Natera’s example stood out from the crowd with the gold wheels providing an accent to his Cobra’s special finish.

Special Shelby GT

Another special machine in the show was this 2011 Shelby GT, which Dave and Karen Holliday say is the only one constructed that year, and one of only 77 Mustangs built with a Saddle interior that year. Not stock, this one benefits from a custom calibration and a JLT cold-air intake manifold, which helps it deliver 500 horsepower.