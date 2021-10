The Holley Ford Festival kicked off Thursday with a test-and-tune session for the competitors of the National Mustang Racer Association (NMRA). The autocross, dyno competition, a unique 25-lap race of Ford Crown Victoria’s, and racing on an all-new off-road course are all set to take place through the weekend. Until then, enjoy a smattering of images from the opening day of the world’s biggest all-Ford event.