Our Favorite Rides From The 25th Summit Racing Nationals Presented by PPG

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has been putting on one heck of a hot rod show in Columbus, Ohio for over two decades. Those who visited the 25th Summit Racing Nationals Presented by PPG at the Ohio Expo Center were treated to an extravagant mixture of street rods, muscle cars, customs, and more.

There’s literally a sea of vehicles to check out at this event, so it’s impossible to cover everything. We found some cool rides that caught our eye and wanted to share them with you. You’ll also want to check out our gallery which has even more unique vehicles that we saw at the 25th Summit Racing Nationals Presented by PPG.

Doug and Lori Lawson’s 1969 Camaro RS really stands out thanks to all the custom touches Doug built into the car. A Martz Engineering Pro Street chassis give the Camaro a great stance and allow the Bonspeed wheels to really shine. Under the hood, you’ll find 502 cubic-inches of Chevy power. Shusta Custom Interiors created a stunning cabin space with black leather. The PPG custom mix Teal that was sprayed by Classic Automotive and Judson Autobody makes the car pop.

Ron Cizek’s 1940 Ford Coupe has scored several different awards at various Goodguys shows. Cal Automotive Creations built a custom chassis for the coupe that features a one-off independent rear suspension with a custom center section, inboard brakes, brake housings that match the custom Atomic Machine wheels, and much more. A 284 cubic-inch 1952 Mercury flathead mill that’s topped off with a 4-71 supercharger and EFI system powers the Ford. The body has been chopped, wedge-sectioned, and totally worked over so the PPG Cranberry paint laid down by Charley Hutton would look perfect.

We already know that Gerry Kerna has great taste in custom cars, you can check out her Rebel A build right here. Gerry’s 1962 Chevy II known as “Runt” is another killer ride. RPM Hot Rods really pulled out all the stops with this build. The front wheel openings have been stretched, the bumpers have been tucked and smoothed, and there’s plenty of other custom fabrication work that’s been done to the car. Runt rides on a Roadster Shop chassis that’s been outfitted with parts from Currie and Heidts, and a custom roll cage that was fabricated by Lutz Race Cars. Under the hood, you’ll find a rowdy 427 cubic-inch LS mill that was built by Thompson Racing that’s been mated to a Bowler-built TREMEC T-56 Magnum six-speed transmission.

Brad Sather’s 1969 Pontiac Firebird was selected as the 2022 Goodguys Street Machine of the Year. BBT Fabrications built the Firebird around a Roaster Shop FastTrack IRS chassis, Penske coilover shocks, EVOD wheels, and big Wilwood brakes. Pontiac engine guru Butler Performance built the 482 cubic-inch Pontiac mill that receives boost from a pair of turbos. BBT Fabrications added numerous scratch-built parts to the Firebird’s body to give it a custom look. Inside the car, BBT and ESP Spares custom-machined numerous parts that match the Firebird’s exterior.

Lynn Robinson wanted a cruiser that had plenty of rip, but could be driven anywhere. The team at Dutchboys Hotrods worked with Lynn to build a super clean 1969 Nomad wagon. The supercharged LSA engine looks right at home under the hood of the Nomad wagon thanks to the custom work performed by Dutchboys Hotrods. A Bowler Transmissions 4L80 was selected to back the LSA-based mill to make driving to any local car show, or the grocery store a breeze for Lynn.

You don’t see many Plymouth PT 105 trucks at shows, let alone any as radical as Ryan Stoll’s “Mistress”. Ryan found Mistress in a barn and then completed a total frame-off restoration of the Plymouth. A 1957 Chrysler 392 Hemi that features a 6-71 supercharger, and dual Holley 1050 CFM EFI throttle bodies power the truck. Ryan controls the engine with a Holley Dominator ECU. The bed of the truck was built with hand-cut wood.

Nothing screams American hot rodding more than a 1930 Ford packing a 468 cubic-inch big-block Chevy. Jeff Detwiler built “Patriot” using a truly patriotic theme front to rear. From the red, white, and blue colors, to the American flag graphics, this hot rod screams USA.

It’s always cool to see a home-built ride a big show. Scott and Sandy Cameron completed a frame-off restoration of their 1970 El Camino in their two-car garage. This classic Chevy is powered by a numbers matching 350 cubic-inch small block, and backed by a TH400 transmission. Kemper’s Auto Trim took care of the interior that looks great with the custom PPG green that was sprayed on the car.

Paul Terlosky built a very unique 1971 Chevy Impala. Instead of swapping in a radical LS-based engine, Paul stuffed a 707 horsepower Dodge Hellcat engine in between the fenders of the Impala. The “Mopala” is more than just a cruiser, Paul built it to dodge cones on the autocross course. A full QA1 suspension system, Moser 9-inch rearend, and Wilwood brakes were added to the Mopala to make it handle better.

Jim and Joan Krejci’s immaculate 1932 Ford Highboy roadster pick-up is a legit driver. The frame has been stretched two inches and is home to a small block Ford mill. Jim and Joan have literally driven this Ford all over the country, including a trip from Ohio to California to enter it in the Grand National Roadster Show.

Lenny Annarino purchased his 1969 Nova SS 396 new in June of 1969 for just $3,200. The car is still completely original to this day with its 396 mill and four-speed transmission. The Nova only has 78,000 miles and is one of 1,947 Novas that were built in 1969.

Doug Cooper’s “Plain Jane” 1966 Chevy II really lives up to its name. The car is still rocking its original paint, and from a distance just looks like a lightly modified Nova. However, when you step a little closer, you’ll notice the complete TMI interior that was installed by Dynamic Speed and Custom. You’ll also see the 550 horsepower LS-based mill that’s wearing a stack fuel injection system from Borla under the hood. The DSE front and rear suspension help the Nova achieve an athletic stance and handle like a dream.

Gerald Weiler brought a Boyd Coddington-built 1957 Chevy known as “Hercules” to the show. This classic Chevy was totally worked over by Coddington and YearOne from front to rear. A custom GM ZZ430 engine and 700R4 transmission propel Hercules down the road with ease. The car was painted a special-order Corvette Electron Metallic Blue by Coddington. The suspension was totally upgraded with aftermarket parts, and would it even be a vehicle built by Boyd Coddington if it didn’t feature a set of his custom wheels?

Carey Dalbey’s 1964 Pro Street Pontiac Tempest is an amazing time capsule of a build. The Tempest is still Pontiac-powered thanks to its 406 cubic-inch mill that’s topped off with a 6-71 supercharger. Carey tubbed the Tempest in 1982 and added the blower in 1985, during the height of the first Pro Street wave. The car has been rocking the same paint job since 1985 and it still looks brand new. Carey has owned the Tempest since 1975 and puts plenty of street-driven miles on it each year.

Dillon LaDuke has put a lot of work into his 1978 Chevy Nova. A ZZ502 with Edelbrock ProFlow EFI system powers the Nova, and Dillon rips gears thanks to a TKO 600 five-street transmission. The Nova’s suspension has been upgraded with parts from Speedtech and a Ford 9” rearend. A fresh coat of Granite Crystal Metallic paint covers every inch of the Nova, and it looks great with the GA3, and Forgeline wheels.

Gary Bogart has really put a lot of work into his unique 1947 Dodge hot rod. The truck is powered by a 331 Chrysler industrial Hemi that was pulled from an air raid siren, and it’s backed by an army surplus Chrysler 727 transmission. Gary built the Dodge’s chassis himself using an inboard coilover front suspension, and horizontal coilover rear suspension. The body of the truck has been chopped 4” and the windshield was laid back.

Carl Akins worked with Rick Lefever to build a slick 1932 Ford three-window coupe. Ray Zeller built the 369 cubic-inch Ford engine that has been bolted to a TREMEC five-speed transmission. All the horsepower is transmitted to the road via a Winters quick change rearend. Mick’s Paint took care of the bodywork and Advanced Plating made all the chrome shine like new. Ron Mangus created an amazing custom interior that totally fits the car’s vibe.

Rands Restorations brought it’s amazing 1968 Sting Ray Corvette to the show and it really got our attention. The first thing we noticed was the perfect custom bodywork and paint that was done by Ron Sall Body Werx. Steve Holcomb Pro Auto Custom Interiors totally redid the driver and passenger space of the Corvette. The Chevy rides on a SRIII Motor Sports chassis that uses Corvette C5 and C6 suspension parts. A GM Performance LS 427 that cranks out 570 horsepower was installed under the hood, and is backed by a TREMEC Magnum transmission.

Danny Karcask’s 1969 Mercury Cougar is a stout build. The Sunset Orange paint isn’t something you typically see on one of these cars and it looks great. A 408 cubic-inch stroker motor that’s cranking out 570 horsepower makes sure the Cougar is as fast as it looks. The engine breaths out of a custom Eleanor-style side exhaust system that uses Roush mufflers.

A simple build can really get a lot of attention, and Mike Kilbourn’s 1932 Ford roadster exemplifies this approach. The home-built Ford features a bare metal body that rides on a Roadster Shop chassis. Mike wanted the Ford to have plenty of rip, so he built a 350 cubic-inch blower motor that’s home to a 6-71 supercharger and Scott 8×2 intake system.