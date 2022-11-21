Heavy Metal: John Hilderbrand’s 9-Second 1931 Model A Ford

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner November 21, 2022

The Model A Ford is one of the most iconic cars in hot rodding culture. You can find examples of a Model A being made into anything and everything, but nothing beats seeing one in drag racing trim.

John Hilderbrand’s ’31 isn’t a reproduction, it’s an original all-steel Model A that’s been chopped 4 inches. This classic hot rod is powered by a 383 cubic-inch Ford Clevor engine — that’s a Windsor block with a Cleveland top end on the engine. Hilderbrand has piloted his Model A to a best time of 9.13 at 146 mph, which is moving for a short-wheelbase hot rod!

Check out this video from the Power + Performance YouTube channel to learn more about John’s bad ass hot rod!

brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
