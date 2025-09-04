Kaase-Powered ’70 Mustang With 750 Ponies: Owner-Built Dream

jcampi
By Jim Campisano September 03, 2025

John KaaseSometimes a little too much is just right, which is the case with this Jon Kaase-powered ’70 Mustang with 750 Boss ponies under the hood.

When it comes to Ford’s Boss 429 engine, few people understand them or can extract more power from them than Jon Kaase. That’s why when Richard Bakan wanted the ultimate Ford big-block in his ’70 Mustang, he knew it had to be Jon Kaase Racing Engines-powered and went right to the source.

Jon Kaase

With the correct Boss accoutrements and his own custom touches, Richard Bakan made his Jon Kaase-powered ’70 Mustang a street muscle car for the ages. (Photo by Jim Campisano)

This Shotgun powerplant has an iron block and aluminum heads. It displaces 521 cubic inches and makes Bakan’s fastback and an absolute hoot to drive. Trust me — I got a chance to wheel it and it is an absolute masterpiece. Smash the throttle to the floor and be ready for the experience of a lifetime.

From any angle, this Kaase 521 is a work of art. Modern fuel injection is just a bonus. (Photos by Jim Campisano)

But it is more than just an overpowered engine with an overdrive transmission. This Mustang has it all: Stunning good looks with an electric paint job, a proper modern suspension, custom interior, and big, fat wheels and tires.

The engine uses a COMP hydraulic roller cam with Kaase rocker arms, a custom-built fuel-injection intake with a F.A.S.T. Big Mouth 102mm throttle body. An offset, belt-driven distributor fires off the mixture. A Billet Specialties front drive spins the serpentine belt.

According to Kaase, the engine makes 750 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque.

Power And Comfort

Backing the 521 is a Performance Automatic 4R70W with a 2002 Mustang shift knob. The console is unique, with a USB port, a cup holder and power window switches, and it extends all the way to the rear seat. There’s even a mic for his cellphone, just like a new car. Dakota Digital dials keep track of the vital signs for the expensive powerplant. In keeping with Mustang tradition, there’s no redline on the tachometer.

Dakota Digital gauges keep track of the 521's doings, while French sticking, power windows, a USB port and cup holder give it modern style. The 4R70W is from Performance Automatic (Photos by Jim Campisano)

To add to his comfort level, that big Boss spins an air conditioner compressor. Just because Richard was once a drag racer, that doesn’t mean he wants to skimp on creature comforts today.

Rod & Custom Motorsports front suspension mercifully deletes the obtrusive Ford shock towers, clearing space for those massive valve covers and custom long-tube headers.There’s a custom coilover suspension holding the 9-inch, too. It rolls on 18-inch Legend series wheels from Rocket. They are wrapped in Toyo Proxes T1 Sport rubber measuring P225/45 up front and 245/45 in the rear. Wilwood brakes are responsible for the stopping.

Rod & Custom triangulated four-link helps put the power down. Its kit was used up front, too, with excellent results. (Left photo by the owner, right photo by Jim Campisano)

There are compartments in the trunk to hide certain things, such as cleaning supplies, stereo speakers, the battery (right rear), etc. It really cleans up the look back there. Richard did virtually all the work on the Ford himself, including the bodywork and paint.

Home Built By Owner

No area of the build was left untouched. About 70 percent of the metal is new. The panel between the taillights is flat black a’la Boss 302, but the owner wanted the decklid to remain body color. Speaking of which, the hue is a custom Glasurit color that is unique to this car. Richard calls it Burnt Orange. Customized headlights give the car its own look, as does the one-of-a-kind hood bulge.

The "before" and "shortly thereafter" photos (courtesy of Richard Bakan).

In a nod to the Boss 302, he added a side stripe with “HEMI 521” in callouts. Yes, the Boss 429 has a true hemispherical combustion chamber. Its only mistake was being introduced just as the muscle car era was coming to a close. It certainly had the potential to be a world beater, but never really got the development for production it deserved.

In total, it took about five years for Richard to transform it from a rusty hulk to the show winner you see here.

As we noted earlier, we did have the opportunity to drive Bakan’s ponycar. We will tell you that just breathing lightly on the throttle makes the Mustang move out like a thoroughbred. Floor it and the car wants to launch like a drag car. One or two seconds of that and you’re breaking every posted speed limit in the United States — and that’s just how we like it. If you floor it at 50 or 60 and it downshifts, it will definitely want to get sideways. The owner said you have to be really careful and we were.

“It has more power than you’ll ever need,” Bakan opined.

Moreover, it handles great, too. The rack-and-pinion steering is just right, too. It’s tight and not overassisted. It’s not darty at all.

“I think it’s just a stock Ford rack,” said Bakan, “but they [Rod & Custom Suspensions] engineered the whole thing as far as the control arms and the whole package. It just has a tight feel. It doesn’t wander. If you turn, it turns, but you have to put some muscle into it, even though it is power steering.”

In the back is a Rod & Custom triangulated four-link with that company’s sway bar. There’s no axle windup or hop. There are 21 ways to adjust the coilovers.

(Photos by Jim Campisano)

His only gripe is the coilovers do make the ride a bit stiffer than he’d prefer, but there are always going to be trade offs in any hot rod. But there’s no wallowing on the road, either, even at 85 mph. It stays flat, even with the big, heavy engine up front.

“I would recommend Rod & Custom to anyone who wants a modern suspension,” Bakan said.

Richard’s favorite part of the car is the motor. The first thing he does at any show is look at the engines. He likes a good, clean engine compartment and we’d certainly say he achieved that with this car. He didn’t build it as a race car, so there was no need for an aluminum block. He said the iron block can go to 555 cubes, but 521 was enough for him.

Jon kaase

The Burnt Tangerine paint has enough metallic to really show off the fastback’s incredible body lines. (Photo by Jim Campisano

“On a city street, there’s nothing that’s going to hold this motor,” said Bakan.

