Roby Red: An S197 Built For NMRA Limited Street

NMRA Limited Street competitor Stacey Roby is becoming a force to be reckoned with in his division. At the time of this writing, he sits second in the 2022 NMRA Limited Street points standings. We met up with Roby at the NMRA’s season kickoff in Bradenton, Florida, and got to know a little bit more about him and his very fast S197.

“I’ve been a gearhead since high school,” Roby explains. “I started working at a local oil change and repair facility at a gas station to be able to start a build. My first high-performance experience was a small-block powered Chevrolet S-10. My father bought it and promised to give it to me if I graduated high school.”

Throughout Roby’s senior year, he continued to work at the shop every day to earn more money for performance parts. The truck eventually dipped into the 12-second zone. However, like any gearhead, Roby decided to change up his hot rod corral with a few different transformations.

Parties and girls were not on my radar at the time. Racing at my local dragstrip, Muncie Dragway, was my focus. – Stacey Roby

“In 1998, I bought my first Ford Mustang,” Roby shares. “It was a bone-stock 1989 limited edition GT convertible, which I still own. Over the years it has gone through many different engine and transmission combinations, with a best e.t. To date of 9.40 at 140 mph.”

Roby raced the Fox Body for several years, until 2009 when he decided to open his own business. For anyone that has done so, you know the time and effort it takes to get it going. Therefore, he put racing on hold until 2020. That year is probably one that many of us want to forget, but it did something for Roby – it sparked an interest in the dragstrip once again.

“My friend and fellow racer, Chad Wendell, was running in the NMRA Limited Street class, and I decided to start going to the track with him to help out as needed,” Roby explains. “After making all the races that season, I decided it was time for me to get back in the driver’s seat. So, I purchased a red 2014 Ford Mustang GT from Michael Ciborowski at the end of 2020.”

Roby’s choice was wise, as the car was already a proven winner, claiming two championships in Limited Street competition. He purchased it as a roller though, and had to make some necessary upgrades to the chassis and drivetrain. He debuted the car in March of 2021 at the NMRA’s season opener in Bradenton, Florida, and finished fourth overall in points for the year.

Through four races and with just two remaining this season, he’s gained two spots from a season ago, residing in second place. During the break from each race weekend, though, the crew continues to pour hours into the car to make it go quicker and faster and chase a championship. While maintaining a podium-finishing car through the year wasn’t tough enough, Roby has decided to build a second car, a New Edge Mustang, to compete in the EFI Renegade class.

Special Thanks

“I would like to thank my wife, Megan Roby, and family for allowing me to dedicate the time and money to compete at this level of competition,” Roby says. “I also owe a big thank you to Chad Wendell, Chad Neuenschwander, Bryan Mccullough, and Steve Sharp with all the help they have done on the car. Lastly, and most importantly, Rich Groh for the late nights and weekends thrashing to keep my Coyote powerplant humming along.”