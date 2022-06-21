Roby Red: An S197 Built For NMRA Limited Street

eddiemaloney
By Eddie Maloney June 21, 2022

NMRA Limited Street competitor Stacey Roby is becoming a force to be reckoned with in his division. At the time of this writing, he sits second in  the 2022 NMRA Limited Street points standings. We met up with Roby at the NMRA’s season kickoff in Bradenton, Florida, and got to know a little bit more about him and his very fast S197.

“I’ve been a gearhead since high school,” Roby explains. “I started working at a local oil change and repair facility at a gas station to be able to start a build. My first high-performance experience was a small-block powered Chevrolet S-10. My father bought it and promised to give it to me if I graduated high school.”

Throughout Roby’s senior year, he continued to work at the shop every day to earn more money for performance parts. The truck eventually  dipped into the 12-second zone. However, like any gearhead, Roby decided to change up his hot rod corral with a few different transformations.

Parties and girls were not on my radar at the time. Racing at my local dragstrip, Muncie Dragway, was my focus. – Stacey Roby

“In 1998, I bought my first Ford Mustang,” Roby shares. “It was a bone-stock 1989 limited edition GT convertible, which I still own. Over the years it has gone through many different engine and transmission combinations, with a best e.t. To date of 9.40 at 140 mph.”

Roby raced the Fox Body for several years, until 2009 when he decided to open his own business. For anyone that has done so, you know the time and effort it takes to get it going. Therefore, he put racing on hold until 2020. That year is probably one that many of us want to forget, but it did something for Roby – it sparked an interest in the dragstrip once again.

“My friend and fellow racer, Chad Wendell, was running in the NMRA Limited Street class, and I decided to start going to the track with him to help out as needed,” Roby explains. “After making all the races that season, I decided it was time for me to get back in the driver’s seat. So, I purchased a red 2014 Ford Mustang GT from Michael Ciborowski at the end of 2020.”

 

"This car is an original paint body with less than 4,000 original miles. The wider and longer wheelbase drives better at the speeds of the class over the Fox Body platforms I currently own. The car has only been hauled in an enclosed trailer never seen snow and only seen rain when caught at a race track." Stacey Roby

Roby’s choice was wise, as the car was already a proven winner, claiming two championships in Limited Street competition. He purchased it as a roller though, and had to make some necessary upgrades to the chassis and drivetrain. He debuted the car in March of 2021 at the NMRA’s season opener in Bradenton, Florida, and finished fourth overall in points for the year.

Through four races and with just two remaining this season, he’s gained two spots from a season ago, residing in second place. During the break from each race weekend, though, the crew continues to pour hours into the car to make it go quicker and faster and chase a championship. While maintaining a podium-finishing car through the year wasn’t tough enough, Roby has decided to build a second car, a New Edge Mustang, to compete in the EFI Renegade class.

 

"I’ve had several cars over the years, but I was looking to get into a car built right that I could be competitive in class racing series, and this car fit that build." Stacey Roby

Special Thanks

“I would like to thank my wife, Megan Roby, and family for allowing me to dedicate the time and money to compete at this level of competition,” Roby says. “I also owe a big thank you to Chad Wendell, Chad Neuenschwander, Bryan Mccullough, and Steve Sharp with all the help they have done on the car. Lastly, and most importantly, Rich Groh for the late nights and weekends thrashing to keep my Coyote powerplant humming along.”

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Vehicle Tech Information

Body & Paint
Original 4000-mile Race Red paint
MMR carbon-fiber wing

Optic Armor front and rear windows

Chassis Modifications

25.3 SFI spec by Spall Chassis and Performance

JPC crossmember and driveshaft loop

Suspension

BMR Anti roll bar/upper and lower control arms

JPC adjustable lower control arm mounts

Team Z Motorsports K-member and tubular A-arms

UPR billet front end limiters and bump steer kit

Kelly Aiken custom radial-valved Viking adjustable struts, shocks, and springs

Flaming River Manual steering rack

2022 Predator Block Rotating Assembly

Bryant polished/balanced billet crankshaft

Darton Sleeves

Billet Oliver rods

RGR pistons, diamond coated

Total Seal rings

ATI dampener

ARP fasteners

Cylinder Heads

Stock gen 2 castings O-ring grooved by RGR

RGR– ½-inch head stud kit

RGR custom steel primary/secondary timing chains, gears, guides, tensioners ,and lock outs

RGR CNC ported, bigger valves, beehive valve springs

RGR billet cam caps

RGR camshafts custom-ground

Billet Accufab valve covers

Induction & Fuel Delivery

1320 Junkie ported Boss intake

Holley 90mm mechanical throttle body

6-inch Treadstone air-to-air intercooler

Holley Dominator ECU and 7-inch dash with custom Holley VR2 twin fuel pump/filters and regulators

Bosch 210 lb. injectors

Holley MSD smart coils

Firecore plug wires

Brisk spark plugs

Power Adder

ProCharger powder-coated P1X supercharger with California special brackets

ProCharger blow-off valve

American Racing Solutions belt tensioner with ProCharger crank support

ZPE Gribtec coated pulleys

Transmission

RPM Transmission built TH400: 2.10/140 gear ratio

Coan billet bolt-together torque convertor

Precision Technologies shifter

Reid case and bellhousing

Rearend

Moser fab 9-inch housing

Moser 40-spline gun-drilled star flanged axles

Moser 40-spline spool aluminum

Moser center section with 4.29 gears

Tires and Wheels

RC Components 15×11 double bead lock Torques

RC Components 17×4 Torques

Mickey Thompson Radial Pro 275/60/15

Mickey Thompson ET 27.5/4/17

Interior

Holley digital dash

Strange removal steering wheel

Kirkey 16-inch seat

G-Force safety equipment

eddiemaloney

About the author

Eddie Maloney

A resident of Las Vegas, Eddie has been involved in drag racing most of his life. Currently an NHRA tech and photographer, he has served 17 years in the military.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading