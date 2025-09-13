If Only This Plug-In-Hybrid Hauler Were Available Stateside

Ford recently pulled the wraps off a new plug-in-hybrid hauler across the pond, and we are a little jealous. It blends muscular styling, motorsport DNA, hybrid performance, and real-deal capability. Yet, unless you live on the other side of the Atlantic, you won’t see one in your driveway anytime soon. And that’s a shame, because we all know performance trucks, like the short-bed Coyote-powered F-150s, are on fire stateside at the moment.

At its core, the Ranger MS-RT PHEV is the same new plug-in hybrid Ranger that’s already Europe’s best-selling pickup, but turned up several notches thanks to Ford’s rally partner M-Sport. It pairs a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with a 75-kW electric motor and a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Together, they deliver 277 horsepower and a stout 514 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough to get your attention, but then you add the PHEV’s ability to cruise up to 24 miles on electric power alone, and it starts looking like the kind of versatile package that could appeal to just about everyone, from commuters to enthusiasts.

Where the MS-RT version really stands out, though, is its attitude. This isn’t just a Ranger with a plug; it’s a rally-inspired street truck with a serious aero kit, 21-inch wheels, and a lower, wider stance that looks like it’s been pumping iron. Up front, it sports a honeycomb grille and integrated splitter. Out back, there’s a rear bumper with an integrated diffuser and a ducktail spoiler on the tailgate. The suspension is 40 mm lower than a standard Ranger, the track width is 40mm wider on each side, and the dampers are retuned for sharper handling.

Street Heat

In other words, it’s the closest thing to a street-performance pickup you can buy off the showroom floor, short of a full-on Raptor. The difference here is that the MS-RT trades Baja desert vibes for European slideways swagger. Think of it as the truck version of a hot hatch. It is practical, but makes you grin every time you stand on it entering the freeway.

Here in the U.S., the mid-size pickup market is hotter than ever. The Ranger Raptor recently landed, and it’s a beast for those who want off-road chops. As for the smaller trucks, the Maverick Lobo is fun but underpowered. But what about those who want something lower, meaner, and built for the street? There’s a gap in the market for a performance-oriented midsize truck that isn’t trying to dominate the desert.

Sure, the Ranger MS-RT PHEV gives off European rally performance vibes, but that works for us. If anything, the more street trucks, the merrier. The Ranger MS-RT PHEV could carry the torch of performance pickups like the dearly departed SVT Lightning, while delivering modern practicality. The good news is that Ford is still into building performance pickups, so maybe we’ll get our own hot rod Ranger in the US one day.