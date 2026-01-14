Ford’s High-Speed 2027 Bronco Special Edition Is Ready To Rock

Further proving that it loves a good time, Ford once again partnered with the Fun-haver himself, Vaughn Gittin Jr., and his RTR Vehicles team to bring Ford GT-inspired tech and a Ready To Rock aesthetic to off-road enthusiasts. The result is the 2027 Bronco RTR, which debuted tonight as part of the Blue Oval’s Detroit Auto Show festivities.

This latest collaboration mirrors the same competition-bred mindset that shaped Mustang RTR, and leveraging years of high-speed desert punishment endured by RTR’s Ultra4 efforts. The idea was to deliver a factory Bronco that feels purpose-built for fast off-road driving in style at a reasonable cost.

The 2027 Bronco RTR’s front end is defined by its RTR grille with signature lighting, wider track width, and high-clearance stance. The design isn’t just for show, as it improves approach angles and stability when the pace picks up in the dirt. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Slotting into the Bronco lineup as a performance-and-value-focused option, the Bronco RTR brings a unique combination of stance, suspension, and software that separates it from the rest of the herd. It comes standard with a wider track and a new high-clearance suspension paired with 33-inch rugged-terrain tires, marking the first time Bronco is offering this combination from the factory. The payoff is improved stability at speed, more confidence on loose terrain, and a noticeably more aggressive stance.

“Whether it’s dirt, rock, or mud, we give Bronco customers the choices they need to enjoy the wild,” Ed Krenz, Bronco chief program engineer, said. “Bronco RTR fills a new space in the lineup, offering two levels of capability so it’s ready from the factory for thrill-seeking customers.”

RTR’s signature Hyper Lime accents highlight the details and beadlock-capable RTR Evo 6 wheels. The rock-ring graphics not only fit the style, but they also protect the paint, while the Hyper Lime contrasts sharply, so people know what Bronco is blasting down the trail. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

For buyers looking to unlock the all-out high-speed desert experience, the optional Sasquatch package turns things up significantly. That upgrade adds 35-inch Goodyear rugged-terrain tires and, for the first time on this model, the HOSS 3.0 suspension system with Fox internal bypass shocks. Previously reserved for Badlands models, HOSS 3.0, which mimics tech found on the first-gen F-150 Raptor, delivers the highest level of suspension performance available short of stepping up to the Bronco Raptor.

While computers are a powerful tool to expedite vehicle development, this one was born in the badlands. Ford and RTR leaned heavily on real-world abuse in the desert, bringing in RTR drivers to ensure the Bronco RTR met the Blue Oval’s lofty durability standards while still climbing into higher performance territory.

“To raise the bar for Bronco customers and meet Bronco’s ‘Built Wild’ durability standards, we developed Bronco RTR with Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, and their team in Baja Mexico and Johnson Valley,” said Krenz.

With a standard high-clearance suspension and an optional Sasquatch package, featuring HOSS 3.0 and Fox internal bypass shocks, the Bronco RTR delivers rugged suspension performance without going full Raptor. This setup is designed to absorb hits, maintain control at high speeds, and inspire confidence across rough terrain. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

One of the most interesting additions is software-operated, race-derived anti-lag turbo technology deployed on the Ford GT and ported to the recently announced 2026 Mustang RTR. While anti-lag is nothing new in motorsports, this system is optimized specifically for off-road use. It keeps the turbocharger spooled when the driver lifts off the throttle, delivering sharper throttle response when navigating constantly changing terrain like deep sand or loose dirt. Supporting that performance focus is robust heat management for extended trail runs and sustained high-speed use.

“Bronco RTR is built to dominate the dirt, whether you’re in Johnson Valley or on a backwoods trail,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., founder of RTR Vehicles, enthused. “We gave it the suspension tech to handle the hits, but we also sweat the details that matter to drivers. We reinforced the steering, added anti-lag turbo tech, and shared high-power cooling fan hardware from the Bronco Raptor to help keep Bronco RTR cool during extended trail time and playing in sand.”

Out back, the Bronco RTR carries the same wide, planted stance, reinforcing its high-speed off-road mission. Functional clearance and rugged design cues continue at the rear. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Visually, the Bronco RTR leaves little doubt about the Ready to Rock DNA it carries. An RTR grille with signature lighting leads the charge, while Hyper Lime accents add contrast and attitude throughout the exterior. Those bright hits carry into the graphics, and even the rock rings on the 17-inch beadlock-capable RTR Evo 6 wheels. The look pairs especially well with Avalanche Gray, a new color for 2026 that is shared with Mustang RTR and underscores the crossover between Ford’s street and off-road performance families.

“Bronco RTR is a new sweet spot for performance value and style in the lineup,” said Haley Skiko, Bronco brand manager. “We’re delivering Raptor-inspired high-speed capability with a lower starting price than Badlands Sasquatch.”

Following its debut, the Bronco RTR will make a high-profile appearance at King of the Hammers in February and continue kicking up dirt at events throughout the year. Order banks are scheduled to open in October, with sales kicking off in January 2027.