Bronco Raptor Brings G.O.A.T. Modes To Life On Its 12-inch Dash

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 07, 2022

An eagerly anticipated addition to the modern Bronco family, the 2022 Bronco Raptor takes the capabilities of the popular 4×4 with a more powerful 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, an upgraded HOSS 4.0 suspension system, and a Terrain Management System with seven Goes Over Any Type of Terrain modes.

The centerpiece of the Bronco Raptor interior is a customizable 12-inch digital cluster, which the company is leveraging with seven unique screens, along with a Performance View meant for high-speed desert travel.

In Performance View, the 12-inch center display delivers crucial vehicle data in a quick-to-digest format, which is handy when you are flying through the desert in a Bronco Raptor. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“Performance View changes a driver’s impression of how to use the vehicle, with an intuitive layout that puts redline at the 12 o’clock position and uses a drivetrain avatar to get the focus on optimizing the performance of the drive,” Mark Sich, Ford digital design manager, said. “The entire focus is to provide the driver with important information as efficiently as possible.”

The display changes to signify the personality of each G.O.A.T driving mode using animations, avatars, and graphics created by former videogame designers. These digital graphics embody each mode by changing the color theme and representing the real-world action in the display.

The various G.O.A.T. Mode screens not only alter the color displayed, but also present a vehicle avatar in the indicated environment. This system also opens the door to future improvements via Ford Power-Up downloads.

 

Normal deploys a simple blue color while clicking over to Sport changes to red and white while representing the Bronco Raptor in a track environment. Toggling over to Tow/Haul mode represents its 4,500-pound tow rating with a yellow hue and the image of the vehicle hauling a trailer. In Slippery mode, the display tint is blue and the digital vehicle is shown in the rain In the three modes dedicated to off-highway action — Off-Road, Baja, and Rock Crawl — the colors change from brown to orange, and the digital Bronco appears in scenes that represent those modes.

It will be fun to see these modes in action when the Bronco Raptor climbs out of dealer lots this summer.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

