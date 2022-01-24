Ford Releases Details On 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

The Ford Raptor namesake has been a privilege for the F150 community for over a decade. It stands as the pinnacle of Ford’s off-road sector. When the latest Bronco was revealed, we all knew we wanted a wild version to match its truck brethren, and Ford Motor Company delivered! Ford released the details on the all new Ford Bronco Raptor today, putting a year long tease into production.

The new Bronco Raptor is more than just bold new graphics and a price tag. It has changes ranging from engine to suspension. It also includes a wider stance and taller tires than the standard Bronco. The Ultra4-inspired offering is similar to the F-150 Raptor and wants to showcase its off-road capability, and still make the perfect daily driver.

The new Ford Bronco Raptor claims to be 9.8-inches wider than the standard Bronco and has a heavy-duty Dana 50 solid rear axle and Dana 44 front axles with upgraded half shafts. The upgraded axles were actually sourced from Ford’s own Ford Performance division. The new Bronco Raptor also receives a bump in tire size, upgrading to a massive set of 37-inch tires. This of course is the largest in its medium-size SUV class.

Ford decided to up the ante with its Raptor HOSS 4.0 suspension utilizing Fox 3.1 live valve shocks. This also aids in the 60% in the front and 40% in the rear travel increase. While larger tires, Dana axles, and increased wheel travel are all important for off-road performance, Ford also created an exclusive Bronco Raptor engine to push the new upsized unit. The new Bronco Raptor will be equipped with a 3.0L EcoBoost engine with 400 horsepower.

While we all hoped it was coming, it’s a relief to see such a capable unit being able to order directly from your local Ford dealership. The Bronco Raptor includes a host of Ford Performance offerings such as steel front bumper, rigid LED fog lights, and skid plates. It also retains Ford’s go over any terrain modes, aptly named GOAT. If you’re in the market for the most aggressive midsize SUV the Ford Bronco Raptor should do just the trick and is only $69,995 away from your driveway.