Ford’s little G.O.A.T.- getter known as the Bronco is getting ready to welcome a new sibling, and Ford just announced his name is going to be Raptor. If that name sounds a little raucous and impish, well then Ford has succeeded.

The Ford Raptor has been the high-powered variant of the Blue Oval’s pickup line since 2010. This four-wheel-driven variant is not only fitted with more power but also is optimized for off-road use. Given the most powerful engines available in the F-150/Ranger lines, they’ve turned out to be a street-capable equivalent to the oh-so-fun, off-roading trophy truck.

Now, Ford has just released a short teaser video announcing an all-new Bronco Raptor. Sadly, there’s not much to see, and even though a picture may be worth a thousand words, this seventeen-second video raises more questions than answers — questions like, “What will power this little Bronco?”

It’s been reported Ford has no intentions of giving any Bronco a V8, but others believe the more capable Bronc may get either the Eco-Boost 3.0L V6 with 400 ponies or the 450 horses that come with the 3.5L V6 from the F-150 Raptor. Of course, more is better!

Ford says the Bronco Raptor will be available in 2022, most likely as a 2023 model. More information will be forthcoming and we’ll be sure to bring you the latest as tidbits dribble out through spy photos or the Blue Oval’s PR offices.