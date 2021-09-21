Ford Just Announced Bronco Raptor Variant

By Andy Bolig September 21, 2021

Ford’s little G.O.A.T.- getter known as the Bronco is getting ready to welcome a new sibling, and Ford just announced his name is going to be Raptor. If that name sounds a little raucous and impish, well then Ford has succeeded.

The Ford Raptor has been the high-powered variant of the Blue Oval’s pickup line since 2010. This four-wheel-driven variant is not only fitted with more power but also is optimized for off-road use. Given the most powerful engines available in the F-150/Ranger lines, they’ve turned out to be a street-capable equivalent to the oh-so-fun, off-roading trophy truck.

Now, Ford has just released a short teaser video announcing an all-new Bronco Raptor. Sadly, there’s not much to see, and even though a picture may be worth a thousand words, this seventeen-second video raises more questions than answers — questions like, “What will power this little Bronco?”

It’s been reported Ford has no intentions of giving any Bronco a V8, but others believe the more capable Bronc may get either the Eco-Boost 3.0L V6 with 400 ponies or the 450 horses that come with the 3.5L V6 from the F-150 Raptor. Of course, more is better!

Ford says the Bronco Raptor will be available in 2022, most likely as a 2023 model. More information will be forthcoming and we’ll be sure to bring you the latest as tidbits dribble out through spy photos or the Blue Oval’s PR offices.

Ford Bronco Raptor

