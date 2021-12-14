PRI 2021: Classic Instruments Illuminates Gauge Market

By James Elkins December 14, 2021

After getting in your hot-rod or performance vehicle, the first thing your eyes lock onto is the gauge cluster. It’s no wonder that Classic Instruments has made a large bite into the automotive gauge market. The company’s products are even used by dashboard inlet companies to develop a unique look for each ride. At the 2021 PRI show, we decided to dig in a little deeper and find out what makes Classic Instruments perform so well.

We sat down with Classic Instruments’ inside sales manager, Cliff Carey, to understand the products. “Our gauges offer the capability of using a variety of methods to get accurate readings. Our speedometer can use GPS, a pulse generator for mechanical style transmissions, or any incoming signal such as VSS or ECM,” said Carey. “This means you won’t need any boxes, modules, or adaptors. While we market these for a lot of early-model vehicles, the electronics are very modern.”

With a lot of gauge companies already on the market, it seems there would be tough competition. Carey explained just how customizable their gauges are. “We offer 19 different styles of gauges. The customer can change pointer, bezel style, and even use a flat or curved glass cover,” said Carey. “We can even make completely custom-sized gauges for special projects.”

In a world of one size fits all, Classic Instruments has created a market segment that caters to the individual taste of the car builder. The time of limited backdrops and only neon orange pointers is over. If you’re in the market for something more alluring to your taste and eyesight then check out the Classic Instruments lineup.

Article Sources

Classic Instruments
https://www.classicinstruments.com/
(800) 575-0461

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners' mistakes, writing, and driving.
