PRI 2021: KW Automotive Shows Off New Shock Tuning Technology

By Vinny Costa December 10, 2021

The Performance Industry Tradeshow (PRI) is an event we look forward to every year. It is an integral part of the automotive racing marketplace and affords us a glimpse at the epicenter of new racing technology.

With the biggest names in the automotive aftermarket represented, we do our best to visit them all, and one company that’s always a standout is KW Suspension.

We caught up with Frank Vasquez, the company’s Brand Manager, and he broke down one of their latest offerings – a new prototype coilover that sports four-way roll dampening technology making the customizability of the application’s setup seemingly limitless since a typical car’s setup requires one shock at each corner.

Frank said, “Instead of having one shock per corner, where you have two shocks in the front and two in the rear, these are a bit different. You have one that controls the leaning back and forth in the corners, and then the lead dampener controls how much they are going up and down at the same time.”

The coil-over shocks are a solid-piston design and Frank expanded on some of the unique design elements of the new technology. “The premise of solid-piston is exactly like it sounds. The piston that moves inside the column of fluid has no holes in it or orifice, that’s usually where force is generated. So, with a solid piston, it’s twin-tube and its cycles the fluid in and out the entire column of oil – nothing passes through the piston.”

“That creates a lot of pressure through the valve body, and it also creates an immediate response because you’re moving all of that column of fluid and the pressure builds up really quickly. The external reservoir is what gives you the gas pressure against that to prevent cavitation.”

To check out everything new and exciting from KW Suspension, head on over to the company’s website, here. And, of course, check back with us for the most exciting and up-to-date news coming out of the Performance Racing Industry trade show. Until next time…

Article Sources

KW Suspension
https://www.kwsuspensions.com/
(800) 445-3767

About the author

Vinny Costa

Fast cars, motorcycles, and loud music are what get Vinny’s blood pumping. Catch him behind the wheel of his ’68 Firebird. Chances are, Black Sabbath will be playing in the background.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading