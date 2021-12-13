PRI 2021: Power Up With The DeatschWerks VB40A Voltage Booster

By Brian Wagner December 13, 2021

Fuel pumps need a certain amount of voltage to run at a high level, and your vehicle’s electrical system might not be able to provide that amount of juice. The new DeatschWerks VB40A line of voltage boosters have been designed to make sure your fuel pump is capable of pumping out its maximum flow rate by providing additional voltage to the pump.

The 40 amp VB40A voltage boosters come in an X1 version that’s designed to run a single fuel pump, and an X2 version that will run a dual pump setup. What sets the VB40A apart from other voltage boosters is its use of an all-digital display and roller wheel switch. This means there aren’t any DIP switches or dials that you need to adjust to set the voltage and you can see exactly what the voltage is. This system also prevents the voltage from being accidentally changed, a common problem with DIP switches.

Mike Deatsch from DeatschWerks adds some details about the other cool features of the VB40A voltage boosters.

“The VB40A is the only voltage booster that has special settings for brushless fuel pumps. That matters because brushless fuel pumps are more efficient, so they do better with higher voltages. The brushless setting can go all the way up to 26 volts, that’s something you’d never want to do with a traditional brushed fuel pump. This voltage booster will work with a brushed pump all the way up to 22 volts.”

If you need a voltage booster for your fuel pump the VB40A is a product you should check out. You can learn more about it right here on the DeatschWerks website.

Article Sources

DeatschWerks
https://www.deatschwerks.com
(405) 217-0701

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

